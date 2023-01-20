Read full article on original website
Americanas’ billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting ‘inconsistencies’ at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann,...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles
(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank’s earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some...
Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy
(Reuters) – Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, said on Monday that the metals giant was reworking its strategy and building closer ties with countries such as China, Turkey and Morocco because of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that...
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company’s dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu...
Canada’s Ritchie Bros sweetens buyout offer for auto retailer IAA
(Reuters) -Canada’s Ritchie Bros Auctioneers on Monday sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA Inc by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder which had questioned the initial offer. The latest cash-and-stock offer at...
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
Amazon launches air freight service in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
Oilfield firm Baker Hughes misses fourth-quarter Wall St. profit estimate
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower...
India may peg nominal GDP growth at about 11% in 2023/24 budget- sources
(Reuters) – India is likely to peg its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at around 11% in the annual budget next week, marking a slowdown from its estimate for the current fiscal year due to the prospect of weak exports, two government officials said. Nominal GDP growth —...
Peru’s annual inflation to soar over 8.8% as blockades hit food prices -minister
LIMA (Reuters) – Inflation in Peru will likely end January at a rate between 8.8% and 8.9% on an annual basis, the country’s minister of economy said on Monday, as protests and road blockades push up food prices. “The greatest impact of the protests is being generated in...
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
PARIS (Reuters) – The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe’s other luxury...
Top hedge funds earned sharply less for clients in 2022, LCH data shows
(Reuters) – The 20 best performing hedge fund managers earned $22.4 billion for investors in 2022, marking their slimmest gains since 2016 as many firms, including Tiger Global Management, struggled with slumping financial markets, LCH Investments data show. The top 20 managers, led by Ken Griffin’s Citadel, Bridgewater Associates...
European stocks rise on economy optimism, euro hits 9-month high
LONDON (Reuters) – European stock indexes rose slightly in early trading on Monday, supported by hopes that inflation could be past its peak, as markets softened their expectations for future Federal Reserve rate hikes. Liquidity was thin overnight as markets in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and...
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% to $1.27 billion
(Reuters) – Computer peripherals maker Logitech International said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its earlier preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment. The Swiss-American firm said its sales for the three months to December-end fell to $1.27 billion,...
Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and U.S. outlook
(Reuters) – Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings. Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT,...
Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business
(Reuters) – Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month. After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during...
Who let the hawks out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week’s meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It’s a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
