Maybe Washington state should start doing community service like they used to. There are a gazillion streets full of filth. They could be out there daily, cleaning the streets up. Keep them out there every day till they have all their debts paid off. That’s a start. We clearly see catch and release is not working. It’s only going to get worse!!
Of course theres a problem. With kids out of school because of covid and then when they do go back they're not in school all day, most schools start at 10ish and out before 3. They also have way too many days off. Both parents have to work and children are home alone when they become teenagers. If they have done the crime, they need to do the time, as they say. We are in a VERY chaotic world and kids feel it! They are confused and have no hope!
If there isn't consequences or remorse...they need to understand the pain they caused another. 3 strikes they are out...they need some form of punishment. We are only hurting them worse by not giving a consequence...they become immune or numb to the reality of their crime. Eventually they kill someone and go to prison for the rest of their lives. The way we r allowing this will only cause pain...in the long run.
