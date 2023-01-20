ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 5

19kilo91
2d ago

So the government is building a private army and supplying them with weapons and housing. How do people think stopping this is a bad thing? Once this group is in place they will run shotgun over the citizens with the blessings of the state. Good luck to the fools that support this.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Crews work to put out fire at Buckhead Target, shoppers evacuated

ATLANTA — A Target has been evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities. It will be closed for the rest of the night. Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Woman's body found at Lanier Point Apartments in Gainesville

An investigation is underway Monday morning after the Gainesville Police Department said it found a woman's body at an apartment complex in the city. The agency was notified around 3:00 a.m. about the woman's body in the Lanier Point Apartments at 2460 Spring Road. "Investigators have been working throughout the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City

I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Yes, site for proposed public safety training center in Atlanta located in one of largest urban forests

ATLANTA — Months of protests over Atlanta's proposed public safety training center have centered around two key areas: strengthening law enforcement and the environmental impact of the project. Protesters of the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement say the South River Forest, where the proposed training center is being built, is one of the largest urban forests in the region.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 activists given bond after violent weekend protests, others denied

ATLANTA — Four of the six individuals arrested during violent protests in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend were denied bond Monday morning. Twenty-three-year-old Ivan Ferguson and 20-year-old Graham Evatt, the only one arrested from Georgia, were given bond at $355,000. On Saturday, protests over the future Atlanta Public Safety...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy