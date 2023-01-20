ATLANTA — A Target has been evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities. It will be closed for the rest of the night. Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO