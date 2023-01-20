Read full article on original website
19kilo91
2d ago
So the government is building a private army and supplying them with weapons and housing. How do people think stopping this is a bad thing? Once this group is in place they will run shotgun over the citizens with the blessings of the state. Good luck to the fools that support this.
Crews work to put out fire at Buckhead Target, shoppers evacuated
ATLANTA — A Target has been evacuated Monday evening due to a fire, according to authorities. It will be closed for the rest of the night. Shoppers were asked to leave the store along Piedmont Road NE off Adina Drive in Buckhead. The store shares a plaza with an Ashley Furniture store and a Home Depot. It's also around the corner from a QuikTrip gas station.
Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday. Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.
A truck crashed into a generator in Alpharetta causing fuel to leak toward a nearby waterway
ALPHARETTA — In the early hours of Saturday morning Alpharetta firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene crews found a truck had crashed at high speed into a large generator that was set up on the side of the road. Extensive damage...
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Woman's body found at Lanier Point Apartments in Gainesville
An investigation is underway Monday morning after the Gainesville Police Department said it found a woman's body at an apartment complex in the city. The agency was notified around 3:00 a.m. about the woman's body in the Lanier Point Apartments at 2460 Spring Road. "Investigators have been working throughout the...
Council’s Hwy. 54-74 decision a traffic boondoggle for Peachtree City
I am interrupting the history series on Peachtree City to issue a wake-up call. We know an elected official’s success is contingent upon his/her ability to comprehend and influence the issues of the constituents. Politicians must recognize the everyday concerns of those who elect them to office and act accordingly.
Peaceful protest ends in chaos as property damage, fires set in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Protestors who caused damage in Downtown Atlanta targeted businesses that financially support the Atlanta Police Foundation. That’s according to an organization called ‘Stop Cop City’. Members of that group were present at a protest Saturday when some demonstrators began marching downtown. Atlanta Police Department...
Man shot after finding person in his vehicle in Midtown parking lot
A man was shot at a midtown parking lot late Sunday after finding the window of his car broken, and a person inside, authorities said.
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
Yes, site for proposed public safety training center in Atlanta located in one of largest urban forests
ATLANTA — Months of protests over Atlanta's proposed public safety training center have centered around two key areas: strengthening law enforcement and the environmental impact of the project. Protesters of the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement say the South River Forest, where the proposed training center is being built, is one of the largest urban forests in the region.
1 person dead after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County police department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday around 6:10 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Canopy Glen Apartments located at 1635 Pirkle Road...
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
2 activists given bond after violent weekend protests, others denied
ATLANTA — Four of the six individuals arrested during violent protests in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend were denied bond Monday morning. Twenty-three-year-old Ivan Ferguson and 20-year-old Graham Evatt, the only one arrested from Georgia, were given bond at $355,000. On Saturday, protests over the future Atlanta Public Safety...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
‘You feel unsafe in some way’: Police investigating car break-ins in DeKalb County neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one DeKalb County neighborhood have spent the past week replacing their car windows. Seemingly dozens of cars were broken into in Decatur, during a rash of recent break-ins. “This is a beautiful place to live,” neighbor Santana Herrera told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon....
'Stop Cop City' activist reflects on weekend protest turned violent in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Six people arrested for domestic terrorism appeared in a virtual Fulton County court Monday. They are accused of being part of protests in Atlanta that turned violent over the weekend – all related to unrest over the planned construction of a new public safety training facility southeast of the Atlanta city limits.
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
