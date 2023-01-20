ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Raquel Silva, selling brigadeiros at the Frisco Fresh Market was a way to connect with the community

In 2021, Raquel Silva left her job in the airline industry to focus on growing her local business, Sweet Joy Bites. "As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community," she said. "That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community."
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
wakelandaccess.com

Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!

There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
blackchronicle.com

DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Einstein Bros. Bagels offers breakfast sandwiches, iced coffee in east Frisco

The bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries. (Community Impact Staff) Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its second Frisco location at 12025 University Drive, Ste. 300, Frisco, in early January. The new bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD

The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Art on Main brings studio, gallery space to East Dallas

Art on Main held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 21 at 2228 Main St., Ste. 200, Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Art on Main held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 21. Located at 2228 Main St., Ste. 200, the exhibition and event space offers a studio and gallery space for artists, in addition to providing a place for art classes and other cultural events. Studio spaces range from 118 square feet-250 square feet, according to Art on Main’s website, which lists more than 20 studio members. Art on Main is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays. 469-507-0590. https://artonmaindallas.com/
KENS 5

Three Texas cities top list of downtown living experience by study

DALLAS — A new study has named Dallas as the nation's best place for downtown living. The study, conducted by StorageCafe, took the 30 most-populous cities and matched the zip codes for each (treating each New York City borough as an independent city), then ranked them based on the following criteria and their respective weightings:
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

