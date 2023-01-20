In 2021, Raquel Silva left her job in the airline industry to focus on growing her local business, Sweet Joy Bites. "As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community," she said. "That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community."

FRISCO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO