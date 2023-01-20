Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas on the Cheap by RegionSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Green Moon Vapor sells local art, CBD products in east Frisco
Green Moon Vapor is located across the street from UNT Frisco. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Green Moon Vapor opened its doors at 9110 Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 500, on Dec. 17. The vapor supply store sells CBD, Delta 8 and hookah products as well as various polished gemstones and cut stones. Customers...
starlocalmedia.com
For Raquel Silva, selling brigadeiros at the Frisco Fresh Market was a way to connect with the community
In 2021, Raquel Silva left her job in the airline industry to focus on growing her local business, Sweet Joy Bites. "As an e-commerce operation, one of the main challenges I faced was lack of personal engagement with the local community," she said. "That's why when I discovered the Frisco Fresh Market, I saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand brand awareness and connect with the community."
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
City of Plano staff delivers update on short-term rental initiative
Plano City Council listens to an update on the city's short-term rental initiative during its Jan. 23 meeting. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano city staff outlined their short-term rental initiative during a Jan. 23 Plano City Council meeting. At the meeting, Plano Director of Planning Christina Day discussed what steps the...
wakelandaccess.com
Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!
There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
AOL Corp
Five predictions about the future of Fort Worth’s real estate markets in 2023
Navigating the real estate markets in Dallas-Fort Worth will be tricky this year, especially with the overall economic uncertainty that could impact consumer spending, construction costs and demand for office space. Experts from across the industry gathered Thursday to look at what 2023 could bring. The Real Estate Council of...
Kroger to rethink its fuel station plan at Rufe Snow Drive location in Keller
Kroger is considering adding fuel pumps to its store located at 2061 Rufe Snow Drive. (Courtesy Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Keller residents will have to wait a little longer before they find out whether they can get a tank of gas with their bread and milk. During a Jan. 17 meeting,...
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
Texas Instruments names Haviv Ilan as next CEO
Texas Instruments has a wafer fabrication facility located in Richardson at 300 W. Renner Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Texas Instruments announced Jan. 19 that Haviv Ilan will become the company's next president and CEO effective April 1, according to a press release. Ilan, a 24-year veteran of TI, succeeds current...
Salon Le Volume offers haircuts, styling under new ownership in West Frisco
Salon Le Volume, not pictured, offers color corrections, conditioning treatments and special occasion styling. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After operating for five years in Frisco, Salon Le Volume has a new owner. The beauty salon, located at 1701 Legacy Drive, Ste. 100, Frisco, announced in November it transitioned ownership from founder...
Hummus Republic offers Mediterranean bites in Flower Mound
Hummus Republic opened on Justin Road in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Hummus Republic) Hummus Republic opened the second week of January in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 2201 Justin Road. It offers a number of Mediterranean food options, including pitas, falafel, bowls and more. 469-464-4344. Samantha Douty joined Community...
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Einstein Bros. Bagels offers breakfast sandwiches, iced coffee in east Frisco
The bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries. (Community Impact Staff) Einstein Bros. Bagels opened its second Frisco location at 12025 University Drive, Ste. 300, Frisco, in early January. The new bagel shop primarily sells bagels and bagel sandwiches while also offering cinnamon rolls, muffins and other pastries.
5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD
The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
Frisco opens applications for comprehensive plan advisory committee
The comprehensive plan advisory committee will be composed of 23 volunteers and will help shape Frisco's next comprehensive plan. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The city of Frisco is now accepting applications for its Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, which will help shape the city’s future. Applications will be accepted through 5...
Art on Main brings studio, gallery space to East Dallas
Art on Main held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 21 at 2228 Main St., Ste. 200, Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Art on Main held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 21. Located at 2228 Main St., Ste. 200, the exhibition and event space offers a studio and gallery space for artists, in addition to providing a place for art classes and other cultural events. Studio spaces range from 118 square feet-250 square feet, according to Art on Main’s website, which lists more than 20 studio members. Art on Main is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays. 469-507-0590. https://artonmaindallas.com/
KENS 5
Three Texas cities top list of downtown living experience by study
DALLAS — A new study has named Dallas as the nation's best place for downtown living. The study, conducted by StorageCafe, took the 30 most-populous cities and matched the zip codes for each (treating each New York City borough as an independent city), then ranked them based on the following criteria and their respective weightings:
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0