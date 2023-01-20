Kim Kardashian Surprises Harvard Students With 2-Hour Lecture About SKIMS: Video

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian proved she can wear all the hats, as she took some time off her multitude of responsibilities to give a speech at an Ivy League university. The reality star was spotted arriving at the Harvard Business School on Friday, January 20 for a surprise visit, which she teased on her Instagram Story. Kim made the trip alongside SKIMS cofounder Jens Grede to “speak on the success of the [SKIMS] business,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The two entrepreneurs discussed the shapewear line for a course called “Moving Beyond Direct-To-Consumer,” per the insider.

During the speech, which lasted 2 hours according to Eli Rosenburg of NBC Boston, Kim dished on how to become a successful businessperson like herself. “She talked about what she’d been working on and this new private equity firm and SKIMS,” one attendee told People. “She was sitting off to the side but was still involved with the lecture.”

In viral videos of her leaving the campus, Kim also proved she’s a fashionista first and foremost. Rocking a pinstripe black pantsuit and black leather trench coat with matching boots, Kim looked like she was making a case for her law degree as well by channeling a bit of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. “She really looked just like she did on TV. She was stunning, and it was exactly how she’s pictured. That’s exactly what she looks like,” a source for People added. “When she was leaving, she waved at us and said hi as she was walking out.” A photo of Kim from inside the classroom can be seen here as well.

The Harvard jaunt comes one day after Kim shared a gorgeous photo album of herself with the caption, “happy era.” It’s nice to see her staying positive after news broke that her ex-husband Kanye West married YEEZY head architectural designer, Bianca Censori, last week in a secret ceremony. Even with a reported super lux honeymoon, the couple’s union didn’t appear to be affecting Kim.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife for a Jan 17 report. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought. Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kim filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple, who share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, have now tied up any loose ends. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye will get joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support. As for spousal support, each party waived that in the prenup.