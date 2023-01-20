Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Experience Vocal Magic – Mosaic Concert in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Saturday, January 28th,the Charlotte Master Chorale Chamber Singers will present their acclaimed a cappella concert, “Mosaic”, at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center (307 West Gay St., Lancaster, SC 29720). Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part...
WCNC
Lancaster nonprofit provides blessings in bags every week
LANCASTER, S.C. — In the heart of Lancaster County sits the City of Lancaster, a fitting name as it acts as the heartbeat of the county by fulfilling so many needs. Hope in Lancaster is the catalyst for that mission, handing out blessings in a bag every Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. But, you better get there early because it fills up fast.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Local Music Artist Wins Awards, Library Receives Funds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carolinas Country Music Association Congrats to Rock Hill native and Fort Mill resident recording artist Greg Parrish who won two awards during the Carolinas Country Music Association’s yearly celebration. Greg was named the Male Artist of the Year as well as Entertainer...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Student Cadets Receive Scholarships in Leadership
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover School District Students Charlie, Allie and Michael have earned the J-100 Air Force JROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. This full 4 year college scholarship is only available to 100 JROTC cadets worldwide and covers full tuition, housing , book allowance and monthly living stipend at ANY university or crosstown partner with an Air Force JROTC detachment!
cn2.com
Teacher Participates in Holocaust History Education Program
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County educator is back home after being selected to participate in a program that focuses on the history of the Holocaust. Stacy Steele from Lancaster High School attended the three-day academic program in New Jersey. The graduate-level program is made up of...
mynews13.com
Queen's Feast showcases restaurants, offers seasonal boost
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood. Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners. “My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes,...
WSOC-TV
Photos: Barry Manilow awards CMS teacher $10,000
The Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award in Charlotte Singer Barry Manilow presents Walter Suggs of Phillip O Berry Academy of Technology High School with The Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award in Charlotte. Suggs received $5,000 cash and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” to purchase musical instruments for his school’s music program. (Richard Thigpen)
Class 72: Graduates of free Charlotte culinary program leave with tears of pride and joy
“Talk about a smile that is worth a thousand words, right?” Ahlert said of a graduate proudly holding his certificate as he posed for a photo.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Food Truck Owner Keeps Lifelong Love Of Food Alive
It’s restaurant week in Charlotte. And, while we mostly consider brick and mortar establishments when it comes to dining out, take another look at the food truck. There’s some delicious food coming out of food trucks all over the Charlotte area. North Carolina food truck owner Akil Courtney cooks up vegan food from his Ve-Go Food truck. Although, I am not personally vegan, I admit the pictures of this chef’s food look amazing. Some even say his dishes are so delicious you might just forget about meat completely. The chef says it all started 31 years ago. That’s when his family went vegan due to his dad’s health concerns. Akil was 12 years old then. He says cutting out meat from his dad’s diet resulted in his diabetes vanishing in a year. Furthermore, Akil’s mom was a vegan chef. And, that’s where his love of cooking began.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returning in 2023
After a hiatus of several years, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day and Festival are returning in 2023! The new organizer, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Committee, is a North Carolina non-profit, 501C3 corporation, and are working to make sure that the tradition continues for many years. Would you...
Camp North End to host free weekly indoor movie series
CHARLOTTE — Camp North End is throwing it back to the ‘90s with its latest movie series. On Friday nights in February and March, popular films from the ‘90s will be shown on a jumbo screen inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave. Admission is...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Groundhog Day in Charlotte
Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
Daughter’s pit bull inspired mom to fight dog overpopulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cindy Himmel opens the front door of her Dilworth home and three dogs come spilling out — Lulu, a teeny mutt she’s had for about 10 years; Ruby, an even teenier Havenese mix she’s had for 14-plus; and Pearl, an American bulldog mix with cancer, adopted just last March. Characterizing Cindy […]
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
qcitymetro.com
Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’
At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?. For weeks, these...
power98fm.com
Big Dawg Of The Week Is Daylan Smothers From West Charlotte High School
Daylan Smother is a student who once attended Julius Chambers High School. He then transferred to West Charlotte High School for his senior year. Daylan received a scholarship top play at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated school early and is now enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. Each and...
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
WLTX.com
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
macaronikid.com
Hit the Beach This Winter!
Don't let the cold weather stop you from exploring the NC/SC coast. There are so many work days and breaks coming up, but a beach is still a great option for a quick getaway from Charlotte. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your winter beach...
