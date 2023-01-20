Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s recent $70K Miami Beach home indicates him joining Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Dallas Cowboys has left fans wondering about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl win last year, this season has been a struggle for the 45-year-old, leading to questions about whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Dallas Cowboys two coordinators: One looks to be moving on while the other needs help
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
Deion Sanders Advises Ed Reed Amid Bethune-Cookman Situation
The former Jackson State head coach talked with Reed about what happened.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deion Sanders to Ed Reed: Sometimes you gotta walk away
Deion Sanders had words of consolation for Ed Reed after he announced that he would not be getting the Bethune-Cookman job. The post Deion Sanders to Ed Reed: Sometimes you gotta walk away appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news
The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys’ Super Bowl Champ Becomes USFL Head Coach
Ray Horton, part of the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl XXVII team, will lead the Pittsburgh Maulers when they return to action this spring.
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Offseason Decision
Tom Brady has addressed his upcoming offseason decision regarding his NFL future.
Reports: Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals
It’s another busy week for Sean Payton. PHNX Sports and NFL Network reported Monday that the former New Orleans Saints
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ veteran is breathing a sigh of relief after latest news
When the Dallas Cowboys beat down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round, the only flaw was the kicking game as Brett Maher missed four extra points. Leaving no stone unturned, the Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, although Maher still had the organization’s backing.
NOLA.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram goes through practice, could be back on the court this week
The last time Brandon Ingram was on the floor, Zion Williamson had yet to detonate on the Phoenix Suns with his last-second 360 dunk; CJ McCollum had not hit a franchise-record 11 3s; and the New Orleans Pelicans had not endured a difficult stretch in which they played seven of eight games on the road.
Video Emerges of Heated Team Meeting After Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Part Ways
Ed Reed will no longer be the head coach of Bethune-Cookman after being unable to come to terms on a... The post Video Emerges of Heated Team Meeting After Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Part Ways appeared first on Outsider.
Archie Manning Addresses Controversial Hall Of Fame Rule
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will go down in history as one of the greatest college football players of all-time, but a controversial rule will keep him out of the College Football Hall of Fame. Today, Manning family patriarch Archie Manning addressed that rule. The College Football ...
Comments / 1