Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game

Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up to make the call but was... The post Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over

Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
The Comeback

No. 1 team suffers shocking upset

The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX

