Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach
The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position. Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization... The post Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL fans were stunned that the Cowboys' official Twitter account crushed Dak Prescott
Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round was a game to forget for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions and struggled to make an impact against the Niners defense. Cowboys fans were right to be upset. But...
Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game
Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up to make the call but was... The post Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over
Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
Danny Kanell Sends Clear Message On Tony Dungy Amid Criticism
Tony Dungy is facing a ton of criticism over the past week or so. Fans weren't impressed with Dungy's call of the Chargers-Jaguars playoff game a week ago. It gets worse, though. Dungy, the former NFL head coach, replied to Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, who's calling for menstrual ...
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy Following Loss
Jerry Jones appears to have already made a decision on Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys. Jones announced just moments ago that McCarthy's job is safe, despite the Cowboys' ugly 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. McCarthy was never on the hot seat, loss ...
Look: Football World Reacts To NFL Officiating's Sunday Announcement
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are competing in the divisional round amid considerable snow at Highmark Stadium. The inclement weather has already had a significant mark through the game's midway point, as Ja'Marr Chase was unable to hold onto a touchdown pass that would be ...
No. 1 team suffers shocking upset
The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Houston LB Transfer Mannie Nunnery Commits to Gators
Former Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery commits to the Gators, providing Florida its third transfer portal addition at the position this offseason.
Comments / 0