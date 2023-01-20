Read full article on original website
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 23, 2023
The Springfield Regional Chamber is seeking applicants for its Leadership Institute that will run from February through May. The almost 40-year-old program is aimed at helping mid- and upper-level managers grow skills to “bring their careers, organizations and communities to the next level.”. Facilitated by Western New England University...
wamc.org
Marijuana retailers in Springfield see 2023 as a 'hard year'
The five-year old legal marijuana industry in Massachusetts is closing in on $4 billion in total sales, but the boom times may be over. Falling cannabis prices resulting from a big increase in wholesale supply and more retail competition will put pressure on their bottom lines, representatives of marijuana businesses in Springfield told City Councilors earlier this month.
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
New appointee to Westfield board brings focus on mental health, addiction
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted last week to approve the appointment of Westfield High School adjustment counselor and social worker Carrie Hildreth-Fiordalice to the city’s Board of Health, replacing Margaret Doody. Personnel Action Committee Chair Cindy Harris said that Fiordalice’s background in mental health and substance abuse...
iBerkshires.com
Crosby Students Have Winning Name for MassDOT Snowplow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Look out for the Flurry Fighter this winter season. The name submitted by fourth-graders at Crosby Elementary School was selected for one of 12 state highway trucks by the state Department of Transportation. The classroom will get a $100 gift card and a visit from its snowplow truck.
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
wamc.org
Volunteers to repair homes in Springfield's North End
A project where hundreds of volunteers help make critical repairs and renovations to the houses of dozens of low-income families will return to a neighborhood in Springfield, Massachusetts this spring after a three-year hiatus. The program called “GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild” is operated by Revitalize Community Development Corporation. This...
Gas in greater Springfield up from last week, averaging $3.25
SPRINGFIELD — Gas in greater Springfield averages $3.25 a gallon as oil hits $80 a barrel, AAA said in its weekly survey. That $3.25 average is up from $3.17 last week but down from the $3.28-a-gallon average recorded a month ago. Last year, the average price was $3.26 a...
WBUR
MGM boss: Not realistic for Springfield casino to get to 3,000 employees
The president and CEO of MGM Resorts said Friday it's "not a real notion" to expect its Springfield casino to return to its originally promised number of 3,000 jobs. On a visit to Springfield to meet with city officials, Bill Hornbuckle said the resort employed 1,440 employees, with 279 openings.
WRTA cuts bus routes, says staffing issues are to blame
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it is suspending and reducing routes on Fridays starting on Jan. 27. Route 8/25 will be suspended completely on Fridays and Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 39 will have their number of trips reduced, according to WRTA’s website. Prior...
Westfield councilors keep 3-year contracts, split on other charter changes
WESTFIELD — City councilors gave mixed support to proposed charter changes at a public hearing at their Jan. 19 meeting. Councilors voted in favor of excluding the fire chief from the state Civil Service system, but were split on a proposal to allow city officials to be hired on personal service agreements, or PSAs, of less than three years, and a proposal to give the council more control over the budgeting process.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Westfield vape shop denied tobacco permit at location with history of violations
WESTFIELD — The Board of Health voted 2-0 last week to deny a tobacco license to the new owner of a vape shop, citing the storefront’s history, under different owners, of multiple run-ins with law enforcement. The board denied the application of Heavy Cloud Smokes, owned by Lalitha...
NHPR
Trustees at Chicopee school vote to surrender charter and close
The trustees of the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee, Massachusetts, have voted to surrender the institution's charter. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education was scheduled to discuss whether to renew the school's charter later this month. Now that board will vote on whether to accept the surrender of the charter.
Sale closed in Westfield: $412,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jorge Rodriguez and Karina Flores acquired the property at 87 Northridge Road, Westfield, from William J Rhodes and Debra J Rhodes on Jan. 6, 2023, for $412,000 which works out to $229 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $399,900 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Coffin and Patrick Wilson acquired the property at 128 Benedict Terrace, Longmeadow, from M Carroll 2018 Ret Karen on Jan. 5, 2023. The $399,900 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.
