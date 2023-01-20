Read full article on original website
Related
21-second state House sessions are an inefficient waste, GOP says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — For anyone who ever complained about drawn-out government meetings, recent Pennsylvania House sessions might seem like a dream come true. From opening gavel to closing gavel, one Thursday lasted just 21 seconds. Another on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. lasted just 22 seconds. A dream, perhaps – but a nightmare. House members are earning the same $95,000 as their counterparts in Pennsylvania's Senate, but the House hasn't accomplished a thing since selecting Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as the chamber's speaker back on Jan. 3. That "D" in "D-Berks" is part of the problem. Republicans who supported Rozzi say they thought...
WGAL
Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back to vote on constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back into session, with days left before a deadline to put constitutional amendments on the ballot. Those three amendments were approved as one package in the Senate, but they've stalled in the House. The Department of State said the...
local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
Pennsylvania Republicans Quietly Plot Their Revenge After 2022 Wipeout
The last election couldn’t have gone any worse for Pennsylvania Republicans: the top of their ticket—Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano—wiped out spectacularly, casting this swing state in a definitively blue hue.After months of soul-searching over their disappointing outcomes, Keystone State Republicans are convinced they simply had the wrong candidates—and believe they can get revenge if they just put forward the right one.When it comes to the crucial race for Senate in 2024, many Republicans in Pennsylvania and Washington believe the search is already over. They are already homing in on David McCormick, the immensely wealthy hedge...
Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Main Line Media News
Lowman S. Henry: Unicorns, purple squirrels & independent Speakers in Pa.
The national electorate including here in Pennsylvania is almost evenly divided. Presidential elections are being determined by plurality rather than by majority. Democrats hold a one-seat edge in the U.S. Senate, and Republicans have a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. At the state level, the majority in...
Refusal to release names of donors to Shapiro bash exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal law...
publicnewsservice.org
As Other States See Pay Hikes, PA Minimum Wage Stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
lebtown.com
Kuhn campaigns at funeral home; says he wants to bury negative politics in county
At his first-ever campaign event in a bid for elected office, Mike Kuhn addressed the question that was on everyone’s mind: Why was it being held in a reception room of a funeral home?. “When you think about it, a funeral home is the perfect place for our event,”...
The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change
Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
It would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe | PennLive letters
The abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade 50 years ago were stolen from us last year. In what would be the 50th anniversary of Roe, January 22nd is now a day of remembrance for what was lost. But now we must reimagine what is possible. 1 in 3 women...
wisr680.com
Bill Would Eliminate Rule Prohibiting Teachers From Wearing Religious Symbols
The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved legislation that would repeal a law that prevented teacher from wearing religious symbols in class. The bill would eliminate a portion of the school code that prohibited teachers from wearing any garb, mark, emblem, or insignia that were reflective of their religious belief. The...
abc27.com
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PSU President Neeli Bendapudi: ‘What is good for Penn State is good for Pennsylvania’
HARRISBURG - With a new governor and newly-seated Legislature to hear it, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi made a pitch for more state aid for Penn State, in particular, and higher education generally in remarks before the Pennsylvania Press Club Monday. Now seven months into her tenure as president and...
Thousands in Pa. feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program.
NewsChannel 36
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Doug Mastriano says lack of GOP support helped lead to gubernatorial loss
Mastriano, who lost to Gov. Josh Shapiro by 15 points, pinned the blame, in part, on a Republican party that he feels abandoned and maligned him.
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 9