Pennsylvania State

CBS Philly

21-second state House sessions are an inefficient waste, GOP says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — For anyone who ever complained about drawn-out government meetings, recent Pennsylvania House sessions might seem like a dream come true. From opening gavel to closing gavel, one Thursday lasted just 21 seconds. Another on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. lasted just 22 seconds. A dream, perhaps – but a nightmare. House members are earning the same $95,000 as their counterparts in Pennsylvania's Senate, but the House hasn't accomplished a thing since selecting Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) as the chamber's speaker back on Jan. 3. That "D" in "D-Berks" is part of the problem. Republicans who supported Rozzi say they thought...
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Republicans Quietly Plot Their Revenge After 2022 Wipeout

The last election couldn’t have gone any worse for Pennsylvania Republicans: the top of their ticket—Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano—wiped out spectacularly, casting this swing state in a definitively blue hue.After months of soul-searching over their disappointing outcomes, Keystone State Republicans are convinced they simply had the wrong candidates—and believe they can get revenge if they just put forward the right one.When it comes to the crucial race for Senate in 2024, many Republicans in Pennsylvania and Washington believe the search is already over. They are already homing in on David McCormick, the immensely wealthy hedge...
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Main Line Media News

Lowman S. Henry: Unicorns, purple squirrels & independent Speakers in Pa.

The national electorate including here in Pennsylvania is almost evenly divided. Presidential elections are being determined by plurality rather than by majority. Democrats hold a one-seat edge in the U.S. Senate, and Republicans have a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. At the state level, the majority in...
publicnewsservice.org

As Other States See Pay Hikes, PA Minimum Wage Stuck at $7.25

Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
wisr680.com

Bill Would Eliminate Rule Prohibiting Teachers From Wearing Religious Symbols

The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved legislation that would repeal a law that prevented teacher from wearing religious symbols in class. The bill would eliminate a portion of the school code that prohibited teachers from wearing any garb, mark, emblem, or insignia that were reflective of their religious belief. The...
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
NewsChannel 36

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Lootpress

