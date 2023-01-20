Harrison, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened it 2023 spring season on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Drexel University at Life Time Westchester. "I thought we came out with good energy and played solid doubles but full credit to Drexel" said Fordham head coach Michael Sowter. "They competed really well on every singles courts in a hard fought battle. Match could have gone either way but we'll learn from this loss and be better prepared for Marist next week."

