Ramapo, NY

Women’s Tennis Falls to Drexel in Spring Opener

Harrison, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened it 2023 spring season on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Drexel University at Life Time Westchester. "I thought we came out with good energy and played solid doubles but full credit to Drexel" said Fordham head coach Michael Sowter. "They competed really well on every singles courts in a hard fought battle. Match could have gone either way but we'll learn from this loss and be better prepared for Marist next week."
Swimming & Diving Sweeps Tri-Meet on Senior Day

Bronx, N.Y. – (January 21, 2023) – The Fordham swimming & diving teams got their second semester off to a great start, sending off their senior and graduate student classes with a tri-meet sweep on Senior Day over La Salle and Richmond at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center.
Women's Basketball at Saint Joseph's Sunday

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (12-7, 4-2) heads back on the road for another critical Atlantic 10 contest, this time at Saint Joseph's (14-4, 4-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and WFUV. Ramses Challenge. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes! Pledge a set...
