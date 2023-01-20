Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
News 12
Car slams into multiple vehicles, street signs, and fire hydrant in Orange County
Car slams into multiple vehicles, street signs, and fire hydrant in Orange County. An out-of-control car crashed into multiple vehicles on a busy roadway in Orange County early Sunday evening. Police and witnesses say a car slammed into numerous cars and took out several street signs - along with a...
Police: Gunshots fired where out-of-control car slammed into vehicles in Orange County
New Windsor police went to Route 9W and John Street for a report of an erratic driver around 6 p.m.
Daunting ‘Explosive Device’ Shockingly Found in Orange County, NY
A routine situation quickly escalated and became very scary. You always have to be careful when your doing construction in the area because you never know what you'll find in the process. The Orange County Sheriff's Office recently put out some information on something pretty bizarre that happened and it's leaving residents with many unanswered questions on the matter.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eleven displaced and two pets killed as fire rips through Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – An early morning fire on Sunday on Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie displaced seven adults and four children and killed two pets in the multi-family dwelling. The fire department was dispatched to the structure at 1:23 a.m. Poughkeepsie Fire Department Deputy Chief Vincent Parise said...
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Police: Reckless driver speeds down walking trail
Several people out for a stroll on Saturday are lucky to be alive after police say a reckless driver sped down a walking path in Monroe.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
22-Year-Old From Shokan Driving Drunk Crashes Into Tree In Saugerties, Police Say
A 22-year-old area man is in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree while allegedly driving drunk. The incident occurred in Ulster County around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in Saugerties on the Glasco Turnpike. Investigating officers established that Brandon G Norton of...
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
NBC New York
Victim of Fatal Tractor Trailer Overpass Fall in Westchester County ID'd as CT Driver
Police identified the victim of the fatal accident in which a tractor trailer plunged off a suburban New York overpass onto the highway below on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Cross Westchester Expressway in the town of Harrison, Westchester County, around 10:20 a.m., according to New York State Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
