Desperation in the disability services industry, as the struggle for workers continues

MN House votes to extend unemployment insurance for NorthShore miners
A bill to help laid off miners from Northshore Mining had another moment in the Minnesota Legislature Monday. The House voted in favor of an extension for unemployment insurance benefits, which expired in November 2022. Last May, Cleveland Cliffs announced operations at Northshore Mining would temporarily shut down. Northshore operates...
An Open Letter To Drivers In Duluth Regarding Merging Onto The Freeway
There have been a lot of talks lately about roundabouts and how some people just cannot figure them out. But I want to talk about a traffic procedure that has been around for a very long time. I am not exactly sure who needs to hear this, but hopefully, it will reach the people who need to hear it most and that is the people in Duluth and the surrounding area who have no idea how to merge! It has been an awfully long time since I took my driver's test, but for my kids who have taken their tests in the last few years, I know they are instructed on how to do this properly.
Citizen passerby reports and helps extinguish Duluth fire
Just before 8:00am on Monday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2406 W Fourth Street. A passerby viewed the fire on the exterior of the building and called 911. The passerby then proceeded to knock doors to notify residents of the fire and attempted to extinguish the fire by shoveling snow onto it, successfully extinguishing around 90 percent of the fire.
GMN Birthdays: 1/23/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
Historic jailhouse apartments bring new housing options to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. --After being unused for about a decade, the St. Louis County Jailhouse brought on new life. “So, we have a mix of studio units, one-bedroom units, two-bedroom units,” said one of the building’s project developers, Meghan Elliott. “In a building like this, we have 33 units, and 33 different floor plans.”
Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
So Minnesota! Haulin’ Hotdish Is A New Winter-Only Duluth Area Food Truck
It took a while but it finally happened where we have a pretty good variety of food trucks to choose from in the Northland. But of course, once the snow and cold roll in the trucks close their doors until spring. But all that has changed now. When you think...
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Weather Sketch: Landon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
UMD women’s hockey extend unbeaten streak to nine games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team extended their unbeaten record to nine games (8-0-1) on Sunday with a weekend sweep and 5-1 win against St. Thomas. That ties the longest unbeaten streak in head coach Maura Crowell’s tenure, the last of which was January 13th through...
