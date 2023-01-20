ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsChannel 36

Republican lawmakers advocate for public safety proposals

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Republican lawmakers from the state assembly and the senate gathered at the capitol's million dollar staircase to push for a package of legislative proposals they said will decrease crime and bolster public safety. Some lawmakers said criminal justice policies dealing with bail reform are further straining New...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession

New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York

With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law

Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
waer.org

State Senate digs into how to implement climate action plan

The New York State Senate held a public hearing Thursday about plans that are being used to meet the state's ambitious plan to address climate change. Cornell professor Robert Howarth said he's worked on the consequences of climate change and alternative energy policies for four decades. He testified that he thinks the plan is great, overall, but there are things he'd like the state to move more quickly on.
brickunderground.com

REBNY warns 3,700 buildings could face over $200 million in Local Law 97 fines next year

The Real Estate Board of New York warns that over 3,000 buildings could face over $200 million per year in fines next year for failing to comply with Local Law 97. Under the 2019 law, part of the city’s Climate Mobilization Act, buildings 25,000 square feet and larger must limit harmful energy emissions. Starting in 2024, buildings that are not in compliance will face a fine of $268 for every metric ton of carbon dioxide above the building's limit. Stricter limits come into effect in 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul

It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY must provide funding to make meeting climate goals affordable (Your Letters)

Thanks to Nancy Monast (”What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas?,” Jan. 17, 2023), for raising important questions about New York state’s deadlines for the transition away from fossil fuels. How can we not be concerned about affordability, when looking at necessary changes in how we heat our homes? We are faced with fears about our own economic limitations, in the shadow of fears of irreversible climate disasters!
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis

Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda,  Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...

