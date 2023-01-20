Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Republican lawmakers advocate for public safety proposals
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Republican lawmakers from the state assembly and the senate gathered at the capitol's million dollar staircase to push for a package of legislative proposals they said will decrease crime and bolster public safety. Some lawmakers said criminal justice policies dealing with bail reform are further straining New...
nystateofpolitics.com
Bar association wants to clean up New York's messy succession
New York's gubernatorial line of succession needs to be clarified to ensure a clear procedure for when the governor is incapacitated or unable to serve, the New York State Bar Association on Monday said. The organization is backing an amendment to the state constitution that would enshrine a transition of...
Poll: New Yorkers back State of the State proposals
A Siena poll offers insight into Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed policies.
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The state of New York has long been a healthcare leader. But, recently, it has failed to enforce its healthcare staffing ratio laws that took effect on January 1st, 2023. This negligent behavior jeopardizes the safety and quality of care for patients.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council urges passage of Clean Slate Act, help people with criminal record
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Common Council passed a resolution Monday urging New York State’s legislature to pass the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act would create an automatic process to seal old conviction records, allowing more than 2 million New Yorkers access to jobs, housing and education.
wnynewsnow.com
NY State Senator calls for gas tax suspension to continue
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — A New York State lawmaker is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and his colleagues in the legislature for a continuation of the gas tax suspension. At the end of last year’s session in June, the legislature implemented a suspension of the state sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel. The reduction reached about 16 cents per gallon statewide. The suspension ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A Siena College poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office.
Republican NYS lawmakers raise concerns over Hochul's climate act proposal
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — New York State has set some lofty climate change emissions reduction goals for the coming years but not everyone is happy about some of the suggested changes that may be made. That includes the way many people heat their homes and even cook. This issue...
Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York
With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law
Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
waer.org
State Senate digs into how to implement climate action plan
The New York State Senate held a public hearing Thursday about plans that are being used to meet the state's ambitious plan to address climate change. Cornell professor Robert Howarth said he's worked on the consequences of climate change and alternative energy policies for four decades. He testified that he thinks the plan is great, overall, but there are things he'd like the state to move more quickly on.
brickunderground.com
REBNY warns 3,700 buildings could face over $200 million in Local Law 97 fines next year
The Real Estate Board of New York warns that over 3,000 buildings could face over $200 million per year in fines next year for failing to comply with Local Law 97. Under the 2019 law, part of the city’s Climate Mobilization Act, buildings 25,000 square feet and larger must limit harmful energy emissions. Starting in 2024, buildings that are not in compliance will face a fine of $268 for every metric ton of carbon dioxide above the building's limit. Stricter limits come into effect in 2030.
State Republicans want a roll back on bail reform
State Senate Republicans are calling for a roll back of the state’s criminal justice reforms. They say the results have been disastrous, with crime on the rise.
St. Clare’s pensioners hope to meet Gov. Hochul
It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address where she laid out her priorities for New York as she embarks on her first full term. One lawmaker believes restoring the pensions of more than 1,000 former health care workers of St. Clare’s hospital should be at the top of her list.
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
Concerns from energy industry over proposed gas appliance ban
As New York State looks to put an end to gas appliances in new builds later this decade, there are concerns from those in the energy industry the move may be costly and the state’s consumers aren’t ready for a switch
NY must provide funding to make meeting climate goals affordable (Your Letters)
Thanks to Nancy Monast (”What happens to New Yorkers who can’t afford transition away from natural gas?,” Jan. 17, 2023), for raising important questions about New York state’s deadlines for the transition away from fossil fuels. How can we not be concerned about affordability, when looking at necessary changes in how we heat our homes? We are faced with fears about our own economic limitations, in the shadow of fears of irreversible climate disasters!
NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis
Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda, Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...
