Central North Florida District Export Council, Greater Gainesville Chamber Hold Networking Event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Springs Institute opens after relocation
Drivers in High Springs were treated to a rare sight late last year—a 500-pound manatee skeleton rolling down Main Street. With a police escort, the manatee made its way just down the road to the new home of the Florida Springs Institute. On Saturday, the institute held an open house for their new space, filled with educational exhibits, a store, offices and a research lab.
Independent Florida Alligator
Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents
Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
alachuachronicle.com
City and county commissions declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At today’s Joint Meeting between the Alachua County Commission and Gainesville City Commission, the commissioners declared a “traffic violence crisis” after Mayor Harvey Ward brought up the topic during commission comment. Ward said that during the 19 days he’s been mayor, two cyclists...
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
The proceeds of a raffle in Bradford County are going to benefit schools
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A round of raffles today is benefitting schools in Bradford County. A few lucky winners will be going home with a car, an ATV, and more after a raffle hosted by the Bradford County education foundation. The city of Starke donated a 2016 Dodge Charger. The...
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
In-State Safety Prospect Includes Florida Gators in Top Five
The Florida Gators land in the top five for in-state safety prospect, Jarvis Boatwright Jr.
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
WCJB
Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
theplaidhorse.com
Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala
Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
Former Florida DL Lamar Goods Transfers to Manitoba
After not playing during the 2022 season, former Florida defensive lineman Lamar Goods has finalized a transfer.
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern
Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
Looking to inspire others through community awards
Anyone who’s ever participated in a recognition award knows that status can sway decisions at times and influence who gets honored in the community. For once, in 2023, it may not be about whom you know. The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has not only come up with a...
wuft.org
Farm Share and Project Youthbuild join together to give free food to families in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As food prices soar, a Florida non-profit organization Farm Share continues to work with students in Project Youthbuild to alleviate those stresses for families. The drive was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but drivers got up bright and early eager to get food. The Project...
ocala-news.com
Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
Comments / 0