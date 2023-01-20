ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Central North Florida District Export Council, Greater Gainesville Chamber Hold Networking Event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Center

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions hold a joint special meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the city of Gainesville Commission will conduct a joint special meeting on Monday. Commissioners will receive an update on the Gainesville Regional Utilities Groundwater Recharge Wetland project, which is meant to protect and restore spring and river flows. Commissioners will also...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Springs Institute opens after relocation

Drivers in High Springs were treated to a rare sight late last year—a 500-pound manatee skeleton rolling down Main Street. With a police escort, the manatee made its way just down the road to the new home of the Florida Springs Institute. On Saturday, the institute held an open house for their new space, filled with educational exhibits, a store, offices and a research lab.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents

Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City and county commissions declare a “traffic violence crisis”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At today’s Joint Meeting between the Alachua County Commission and Gainesville City Commission, the commissioners declared a “traffic violence crisis” after Mayor Harvey Ward brought up the topic during commission comment. Ward said that during the 19 days he’s been mayor, two cyclists...
WCJB

Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
FORT WHITE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Rock n’ Roll Sushi opens 2nd location in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rock n’ Roll Sushi will open a second location in Gainesville at Butler North on Monday. The American-style sushi restaurant will open at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive a year’s worth of rockin’ deals with Rock n’ Roll sushi’s 12-track collection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
theplaidhorse.com

Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala

Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County to evaluate school crosswalk after parent concern

Seven cars drove through the intersection of Tower Road and Southwest 51st Boulevard before April Hulbert, her husband and her two children could cross. “Still waiting,” she said. The Hulberts are a five-minute bike ride from Kimball Wiles Elementary School, but the couple rides with their children — not...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Looking to inspire others through community awards

Anyone who’s ever participated in a recognition award knows that status can sway decisions at times and influence who gets honored in the community. For once, in 2023, it may not be about whom you know. The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has not only come up with a...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy