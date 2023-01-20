Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
voiceofalexandria.com
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
krwc1360.com
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
thenewsleaders.com
An apartment fire in east Sartell that apparently caused the deaths of a man and a child under the age of 1 is under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. The apartment building is in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East. The fire was...
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Southern Minnesota News
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
knsiradio.com
(KNSI) — One person died after two vans crashed on Highway 23 in Stearns County Saturday morning. A Toyota Sienna and a Chevrolet cargo van collided head-on near County Road 123 in Munson Township at approximately 8:20. The pavement was wet at the time, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Airbags on both vehicles deployed.
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more information on the apartment fire Thursday night. Fire and police crews found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant under one year old that was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead. The Minnesota Bureau...
kduz.com
Lester Prairie Man Arrested/Charged with Assault
A Lester Prairie man was arrested and has been charged with assault after an incident involving his sister and a police officer early Sunday morning. According to the complaint, at about 1:15am, Officer Emilie Berry was dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Lester Prairie on the report of a disturbance.
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
At least one person has died following a head-on crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Munson Township when an eastbound Toyota Sienna van collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Express van. The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed the crash was...
A man and a baby have been confirmed dead following an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday night. The fire happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave. E. just after 8 p.m., with Sartell Police Department saying the entire building was evacuate. Firefighters found the body...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
lptv.org
MN BCA Identifies Body as Missing Aitkin Woman
A recently discovered body was identified to be that of a missing woman from Aitkin. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified a body to be that of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. The alert to search for Wyatt has been canceled by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
