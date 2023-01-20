Read full article on original website
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
This could be Denver's first January in 13 years with no 60-degree days
DENVER — The Colorado Front Range is famous for 60-degree sunshine in between winter storms, and the data backs that reputation up. Denver averages 13 60-degree days every winter, which in meteorological records goes from Dec.1 through the end of February. That means there's a 60-degree day about once every week.
Nickelback is back: New tour coming to Colorado
DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest returns to Denver
The market has been on the same weekend as the National Western Stock Show for almost 41 years. 9NEWS' Corky Scholl talked to vendors about their art and traditions.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Westword
One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location
For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors to prepare for a move into a new home nearby. Now...
The second richest person in Denver, Colorado
Many believe America is a country run by people they have never heard of, and they may be correct. Let's talk about a small town in Kansas named Russell. In 1923, the first oil well was discovered in Russell, attracting settlers from Oklahoma and Texas. Oil became a foundation for the town's economy for the coming few decades.
DIA Ranked Top 3 Worst Airport For Winter Travel In U.S.
If you've been to Denver International Airport recently, you'll agree that it's currently one of the worst airports to deal with. It's now confirmed as one of the worst for winter travel in the whole U.S. Agree?. Colorado's Denver Internation Airport 2nd Worst In Country For Winter Travel. Traveling out...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Light snow falls again as chilly weather remains in Colorado
DENVER — The cold and unsettled weather pattern over Colorado will remain Monday, through the week and into next weekend. Because the next storm system sits further to the south, only light snow is expected on Monday across the Denver area, mountains, foothills and plains. Accumulations will stay light...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 20-22
COLORADO, USA — The best 16 days in January come to an end this weekend as the National Western Stock Show in Denver wraps up its 117th edition. The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest moves to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, the Super Duper Garage Sale returns in Longmont, and the Denver Nuggets play two games at home. The Ouray Ice Festival and Pagosa Springs Winterfest are back and celebrating the chilly season in southwest Colorado.
KDVR.com
Mountain lion reported in Englewood
Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood. Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your …. An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of...
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor
Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
