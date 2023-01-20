Read full article on original website
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier.
WKRN
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville
Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville.
WKRN
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
WKRN
Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents
The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents.
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
WKRN
Warning issued after multiple car burglaries
Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood.
WKRN
‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World
Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend.
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting
A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
WKRN
Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Warning issued after multiple car break-ins in Brentwood
Police are investigating multiple car burglaries in Brentwood. One are is getting targeted the most.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers.
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home.
WKRN
Nashville woman, five other people arrested after violent Atlanta protest
A peaceful protest took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday night following the death of an environmental earlier in the week, which led to police arresting several people -- one of whom is from Nashville -- for domestic terrorism and other charges.
WKRN
Gunman in Southern California shooting that killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
