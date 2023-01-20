ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate...
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville

Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Suspect sought after woman shot in Northeast Nashville. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive parents

The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Clarksville man found guilty of murdering adoptive …. The jury has returned a guilty verdict for the William Campbell in the execution-style killings of his adoptive parents. Man arrested in connection...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warning issued after multiple car burglaries

Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Police are warning the public after a string of car burglaries in Brentwood. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World

Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. ‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s …. Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting

A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a shooting in East Nashville that left a man critically injured. Man arrested in connection with East Nashville shooting. A license plate camera at an apartment complex helped police arrest a man wanted for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Passenger involved in crash arrested

William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation underway in Northeast Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in an area northeast of downtown Nashville. Tennessee man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Other smash-and-grabs were reported...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business

A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Body of missing Haywood County woman...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy