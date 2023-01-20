Read full article on original website
Monroe
3d ago
so just what is this case representing? I am with the women's Constitutional Rights to Privacy (1st Amendment), as well as her rights to be free from cruel and unusual treatment (8th Amendment). the TRUTH is that the government never had the rights to interfere with a woman's decision regarding her body, or giving birth. this is just between her, the doctor and God!
wpr.org
More than a thousand march to restore abortion access in WI
At least a thousand people rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Sunday to demand an end to the state's ban on abortions and mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade. The landmark legal decision granted women a constitutional right to abortion access and was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
Wisconsin voters to decide three ballot measure questions on April 4
Welcome to the Monday, January 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Legislature puts three ballot questions on the April ballot. Over the last week, 236 election-related bills were introduced in state legislatures. An update on last week’s additions to the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout
MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
empowerwisconsin.org
What we hope Gov. Evers says
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of protesters march on the Capitol to advocate for abortion rights
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of Wisconsin residents made their way through downtown Madison on Sunday with a message for politicians. Hundreds of Wisconsin residents made their way through downtown Madison to advocate for abortion rights. Jan. 22, 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The decision was...
voiceofalexandria.com
'An anniversary of a different kind:' Thousands mark 50 years since Roe at State Capitol protest
A recent transplant from Florida to Green Bay, Presley Dooner’s arrival to Wisconsin was marked by shock that her deeply Republican home state has more abortion rights than Wisconsin. That’s partly why Dooner, who works in abortion policy, made the lengthy drive to Madison to join other abortion rights...
doorcountydailynews.com
Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money
In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
CBS 58
'Our choice': Thousands rally in Madison for #BiggerThanRoe abortion rights protest
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crowds across America rallied today, both for and against abortion rights to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade. Their message is that this is bigger than Roe, and that what happens now will change the future for generations to come.
Little competition and not much choice: In nearly 90 state races in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
wpr.org
With 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this weekend, Milwaukee abortion advocates discuss path forward
Days before the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that granted a constitutional right to abortion — abortion advocates came together to emphasize how Wisconsin's 1849 law banning the procedure is affecting residents across the state. A series of roundtables in...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Welfare eligibility and abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We are just one month away from Wisconsin's spring primary, which will whittle down the candidates for the state Supreme Court race. But lawmakers are also asking voters to weigh in on several key referendums and a constitutional amendment. CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
seehafernews.com
Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Leader: A Flat tax Means No Other Tax Hikes
(Madison, WI) — The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate says switching to a flat tax will likely mean Wisconsin won’t have to raise other taxes. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu yesterday said eliminating Wisconsin’s personal income tax altogether would likely mean a tax increase somewhere else. LeMahieu said moving the state to a flat tax, however, would likely mean that lawmakers could keep the state’s sales and other taxes where they are. LeMahieu this week introduced his plan to move Wisconsin to a flat three-and-a-quarter percent personal income tax by 2026. He says Wisconsin has plenty of money in its six-point-six billion-dollars surplus to afford that kind of a tax cut.
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Dates for Filing for the $1,500 and $213 Tax Credits That Will Allow Millions of Americans to Get Refund Checks Are Rapidly Approaching.
As tax season approaches, Americans are preparing. Wisconsin’s property tax payment application closes soon, while New Jersey’s ANCHOR benefit application concludes soon. New Jersey’s ANCHOR program and Wisconsin’s Lottery and Gaming Credit provide property tax reductions for qualifying Americans. : Up to $1,500 in New Jersey...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
