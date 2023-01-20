Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Madison Avenue tower adding ‘multi-faceted’ dining concept by celebrated COTE creator
Olayan Group, which has widely touted new amenities it’s brought to redesigned office landmark 550 Madison Avenue, just landed its most impressive — and surprising — amenity of all. Restaurant company Gracious Hospitality Management, founded by Simon Kim — the creator of Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse COTE on...
Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Hungry for fast food in NYC? You’re not alone. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Stephen Ross sells NYC penthouse for a discounted $40M
Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Construction halts at Times Square Theater as building remains tenant-less
The Deuce is losing its juice. In the latest setback to the gaily-lit block of West 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, construction has ground to a halt at the landmarked, long-dark Times Square Theater, which is being redesigned and expanded for retail or entertainment use. The project by...
longisland.com
New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook
McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
Top 5 Clubs to Go in New York: A Guide to the Best Nightlife in the City
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife scene, with countless clubs and bars to choose from. Whether you're looking for a fancy rooftop lounge or a gritty underground club, the city has something for everyone. But with so many options, it can be overwhelming to decide where to go out for a night of dancing and partying. To make your decision a little easier, we've compiled a list of the top 5 clubs in New York City. These clubs have been selected based on factors such as atmosphere, music, crowd, and cover charge. So, without further ado, here are the best clubs to go to in New York City.
longisland.com
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
Waterside Restaurant Is A Vaporwave Dream Come True
You know, I love having some waterfront dining. As a person who grew up at the Jersey Shore, there is something incredibly homey and relaxing about the ability to gaze upon the waters and enjoy a nice dinner. It reminds me of times spent with my family.
Brooklyn Public House To Take Over Former Black Swan Space In Bed Stuy
The popular Fort Greene pub is coming to Bed Stuy.
You’ll Never Guess Where This Hidden Restaurant is in New Jersey, What?
This is so strange. There is a hidden restaurant in New Jersey that I had no idea about it until recently. At first, when hearing about this "classified" restaurant, I thought now I feel left out, see if you feel the same way. According to nj.com, there is an upscale...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Best Bagel
Utopia Bagels co-owner Scott Spellman has been making fresh, New York-style bagels for over 40 years. Here he takes us through his bagel-making process, and talks us through his philosophy on what makes an NYC bagel the one to beat. via Eater. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
The iconic Regal movie theater in Union Square is officially closing
This one hits close to home: parent company Cineworld just announced the closure of 39 Regal Cinemas locations all across the United States, including the uber-popular one in Union Square on 13th Street and Broadway. Perhaps one of the most popular destinations of its kind in Manhattan, Union Square Stadium...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway at 14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing on 14 Gay Street, a landmarked three-story residential building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located in the Greenwich Village Historic District, the 196-year-old structure was deemed at risk of imminent collapse by the city and was ordered to be immediately demolished. The current owner, Nazarian Property Group under the 14 Gay Street LLC, also owns the adjacent 16 Gay Street to the north and purchased both buildings along with three other nearby sites for around $12 million last April. Howard I. Shapiro & Associates is listed as the applicant of record for demolition permits that were recently filed for the property, which is located between Waverly Place and Christopher Street.
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
