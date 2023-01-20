Read full article on original website
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Southbound I-44 Narrowed To Single Lane After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists should use extra caution in the...
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters Rescue 2 From Early-Morning House Fire In SW Oklahoma City
Two people were rescued from a house fire that broke out on the southwest side of the city on Monday morning, according to Oklahoma City Firefighters. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene near Southwest 74th Street and South Ross Avenue just after midnight on Monday. Crews say...
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
Woman hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City, dies at hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Reports say a woman was hit by a car around 9 p.m. near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the hospital...
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen
MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
Police make 2nd arrest in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact.
Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes have been canceled on Tuesday. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City...
