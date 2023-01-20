ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire

One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire

Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen

MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
MUSTANG, OK
Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
OKLAHOMA STATE

