Wishing Star to hold 17th annual Wishes & Wine fundraiser in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A great fundraising event is returning to Spokane for the 17th year, benefitting the Wishing Star Foundation.

The ‘Wishes & Wine — A TASTE of Spokane’ event is happening at the Historic Flight Foundation on Saturday, January 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

It features sips and samples from the Inland Northwest’s most acclaimed restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

This year’s vendors include Cochinito Taqueria, Taste of India, Gander & Ryegrass, L’Ecole Winery, Reininger Winery, Brick West Brewing, Iron Horse Brewery, Heritage Distilling Company and many, many more.

Additionally, there will be music performed by the Cronkites, a live auction, a dessert dash, and other fun activities.

The whole event is a fundraiser for the Wishing Star Foundation, which has helped grant the wishes of over 1400 kids who have been battling terminal cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

You can buy tickets to the event here .

PREVIOUS: Wishing Star’s annual ‘Send a Friend a Goat’ week starts Monday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.