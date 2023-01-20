ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Rallying in support of the Five Towns Community Center

In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt

We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Far Rockaway gang member pleads guilty to role in 2018 killings

Carlos Guerra, of Far Rockaway, a MS-13 street gang member, pleaded guilty during jury selection on Jan. 23 for his role in two 2018 killings in Far Rockaway and Lawrence. “Carlos Guerra and his co-defendants murdered two young men – within three days of each other – to move up the ranks of MS-13,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly stated in a news release. “The victims in this case made the mistake of allegedly disrespecting MS-13 and were marked for death.”
LAWRENCE, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Whitbread Lumber Yard badly damaged by fire Saturday

A lumber yard that has been in business since 1917 in Long Beach and owned by the whitbreads family was severely damaged by a fire late Saturday morning. City spokesman John McNally said late Saturday afternoon that the family has lived in Long Beach for more than 1090 yards. Family members were unable to be immediately reached.
LONG BEACH, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy