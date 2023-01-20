Read full article on original website
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Rallying in support of the Five Towns Community Center
In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt
We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
FireRescue1
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
Seaford school crossing guard retires after 30 years on the job
Sherry Schollp has been a crossing guard for 39 years, with 30 of those years spent at Seaford Harbor Elementary.
Update: Man In 'Grave' Condition After Apartment Blaze In Westchester County
Two residents were hospitalized after a fast-moving fire tore through a Westchester County apartment building, leaving one man critically injured. Earlier Report - 2 Hospitalized After Fast-Moving Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Yonkers: DevelopingThe fire started on Thursday, Jan. 19 arou…
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway gang member pleads guilty to role in 2018 killings
Carlos Guerra, of Far Rockaway, a MS-13 street gang member, pleaded guilty during jury selection on Jan. 23 for his role in two 2018 killings in Far Rockaway and Lawrence. “Carlos Guerra and his co-defendants murdered two young men – within three days of each other – to move up the ranks of MS-13,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly stated in a news release. “The victims in this case made the mistake of allegedly disrespecting MS-13 and were marked for death.”
New area code goes into effect in Nassau County
The need for it comes as numbers with the 516 area code are expected to run out in the next year.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Herald Community Newspapers
Whitbread Lumber Yard badly damaged by fire Saturday
A lumber yard that has been in business since 1917 in Long Beach and owned by the whitbreads family was severely damaged by a fire late Saturday morning. City spokesman John McNally said late Saturday afternoon that the family has lived in Long Beach for more than 1090 yards. Family members were unable to be immediately reached.
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie
New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Comments / 1