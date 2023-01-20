Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams’ protection, USC get transfer portal boost with Florida 21-game starter
The USC Trojans have landed one of the best offensive linemen available in former Florida Gator Ethan White. White’s commitment adds to USC’s already impressive transfer portal additions and provides star quarterback Caleb Williams with some added protection. White announced he was transferring to USC on his personal Twitter. He marks the third offensive lineman […] The post Caleb Williams’ protection, USC get transfer portal boost with Florida 21-game starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have one mission in 2023: prove they’re still on top. After Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight National Championship, many have claimed that Alabama football is no longer the top dog in college football. The Tide have rarely had any teams rival them over the […] The post Alabama’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska lands 4-star OL, 3rd Georgia player, in transfer portal
It now appears that there is some sort of a transfer portal pipeline between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following the addition of former four-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood, Nebraska has now added three Georgia players through the portal. On Monday, Hood announced that he would be joining Nebraska. He took to Twitter […] The post Nebraska lands 4-star OL, 3rd Georgia player, in transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football making key change after Michigan State brawl
Michigan football is making a major change in their stadium in a bid to avoid incidents like what happened last year when members of Michigan State football attacked a Wolverines player in the tunnel. Apparently after a safety review of the Michigan Stadium after the 2022-23 season, the University of Michigan’s athletic department have decided […] The post Michigan football making key change after Michigan State brawl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker makes Senior Bowl decision after torn ACL
Despite suffering a torn ACL near the end of the 2022 college football regular season, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is slated to appear in the Senior Bowl after accepting the invite to the event (via Ari Meirov). “Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has accepted an invitation to be at next week’s @SeniorBowl . Hooker tore […] The post Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker makes Senior Bowl decision after torn ACL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mazi Smith speaks out on Jim Harbaugh’s latest NFL dalliance after return
Despite Jim Harbaugh already saying that he plans to stay in Ann Arbor and coach the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 college football season, speculations continue to circulate about whether the Michigan football sideline boss would eventually make the jump back to the NFL. For at least some Michigan football...
Lawrence, Jags ready to run it back after late-season surge
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the Jacksonville Jaguars will look different next season. But he's confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles completely lived up to expectations on Saturday after their first-round bye, wiping the floor with the New York Giants in a massive 38-7 win in front of their home fans in the Divisional Round. Surprisingly, star wideout AJ Brown had just three catches in the game and even voiced his frustration to […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Vikings must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023
With first-year Head Coach Kevin O’Connell taking over, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the charge, the Minnesota Vikings put together a strong campaign in 2022. The Vikings finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC North. At times, this team looked...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Self bluntly reveals major reason behind Jayhawks embarrassing loss to TCU
The Kansas Jayhawks now find themselves in a losing skid. Following an 83-82 loss on the road to the Kansas State Wildcats last Tuesday, Kansas basketball suffered yet another defeat Saturday, this time at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs in Lawrence. Perhaps even more shocking is the fact that they lost by a […] The post Bill Self bluntly reveals major reason behind Jayhawks embarrassing loss to TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams reacts to devastating Bills defeat vs. Bengals
For the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills bowed out in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoff as they lost 27-10 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, ending their Super Bowl aspirations. While quarterback Josh Allen was far from elite in this huge contest, his girlfriend of seven years, Brittany […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams reacts to devastating Bills defeat vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash
Led by Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. As they prepare to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they may be receiving a big boost on the offensive line. In recent weeks, the Bengals offensive line has been derailed by […] The post Bengals get optimistic injury updates on key Joe Burrow protectors before Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Bulldogs WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge
Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas, one of the Georgia Bulldogs newest transfer additions, was arrested on Monday morning on a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge, an Athens-Clarke County Jail official told ESPN. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail just past 4 AM on Monday, with no bond set for the wide […] The post New Bulldogs WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s ex-Buckeyes teammates still riding with him after transfer, Bengals run
Although Joe Burrow was buried in the depth chart in his three seasons as an Ohio State Buckeye, and ended up transferring to LSU for his final two college years, some of his old Buckeyes teammates are still supporting him in the NFL. During the Cincinnati Bengals impressive 27-10 win...
