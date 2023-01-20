ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Authorities identify Marine accused of assaulting PB hotel workers

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities have identified the Marine accused of assaulting two women working at a Pacific Beach hotel in an incident that was caught on camera.

The Marine was identified Friday as Sgt. Jason Frink. "The Marine Corps is currently investigating the incident," a military official told 10News.

Viral video shows the man shoving a female employee at the Pacific Terrace Hotel before lunging at a security guard on duty. The security guard, Ronnie Toms, spoke with 10News in early January.

Toms said the man entered the hotel around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. She said the man told her and another woman working the front desk he had a reservation. When the reservation couldn't be found, Toms said the man became aggressive.

VIDEO: Man assaults two women working inside Pacific Beach Hotel

"I feel a lot of emotions…starting to realize what really happened,” Toms said.

"He came after her and he came after me…it's a life or death situation. All he has to do is just punch me one time and I'm knocked out or I could possibly die. That's it. I had to find an equalizer which was a lamp,” she added.

Camp Pendleton sent 10News the following statement earlier this month:

We are aware of and are actively investigating a video on social media of an incident potentially involving a Marine. The Marine Corps remains committed to holding its Marines to the highest standards and will not tolerate any violation of our institutional core values.

