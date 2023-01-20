ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

luxury-houses.net

This $7.9 Million Luxury Home in Las Vegas Designed for Entertaining on A Grand Scale with Over 21,800 SF of Living Space

8920 Players Club Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 8920 Players Club Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a sprawling estate designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry, and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. This Home in Las Vegas offers 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms with over 21,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8920 Players Club Drive, please contact Don C. Kuhl (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million

8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wholecommunity.news

Arcimoto: The reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated

There is nothing quite like cruising the Las Vegas Strip with a group of friends in a flock of FUVs. 2022 was simultaneously the most successful and challenging year in our history. As we kick off 2023, we’d like to share with you some highlights from the past year as well as some of our goals for the year to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
electronic.vegas

Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’

The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.
LAS VEGAS, NV

