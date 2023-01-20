Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $7.9 Million Luxury Home in Las Vegas Designed for Entertaining on A Grand Scale with Over 21,800 SF of Living Space
8920 Players Club Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 8920 Players Club Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a sprawling estate designed for entertaining on a grand scale with soaring ceiling heights, expansive entry, and ornate marble and carpet floor patterns. This Home in Las Vegas offers 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms with over 21,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8920 Players Club Drive, please contact Don C. Kuhl (Phone: 702-360-1414) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
'Wildest' Dinner and Show in Las Vegas Comes with a Hidden Secret
This place is something else!
Fox5 KVVU
Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue. According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
Private jet companies look to expand Las Vegas presence with casino customers
The private airline industry has found a potentially new market in Las Vegas. But the companies need to convince casino operators they can do a more efficient job of shuttling the customers for a weekend getaway. The post Private jet companies look to expand Las Vegas presence with casino customers appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
luxury-houses.net
Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million
8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Las Vegas movie theater shares efforts to evolve as industry changes across U.S.
As Regal Cinemas' recent bankruptcy filing is set to close one Las Vegas theater location, a local theater shared with 8 News Now their efforts to adapt to the industry's ever-evolving landscape.
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
news3lv.com
Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
wholecommunity.news
Arcimoto: The reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated
There is nothing quite like cruising the Las Vegas Strip with a group of friends in a flock of FUVs. 2022 was simultaneously the most successful and challenging year in our history. As we kick off 2023, we’d like to share with you some highlights from the past year as well as some of our goals for the year to come.
Las Vegas Strip Gets Surprising Covid, RSV, and Flu News
Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the other Las Vegas Strip operators have struggled with health concerns leading to people being wary of a Vegas vacation.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
electronic.vegas
Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed
Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Keep Memory Alive Announces Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup for the 26th Annual Power of Love Gala
January 20, 2023 – LAS VEGAS: Keep Memory Alive has announced a prestigious lineup of entertainers taking part in the 26th annual Power of Love® gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The marquee fundraising event raises crucial funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo...
963kklz.com
Win Tickets To Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’
The icon, the queen of pop and the magician of music: Madonna is coming to Las Vegas to give us TWO DAYS of her greatest hits. We’re celebrating four decades of Madonna‘s innovative and cutting-edge artistry with her Celebration Tour! It will be a dance throughout the decades and a night to sing your heart out! Bob The Drag Queen will join Madonna as the opening act.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Comments / 2