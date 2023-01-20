Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
cougcenter.com
Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose a $50 million overpayment
Good morning, Coug fans. It’s relatively quiet on the WSU athletics front, although the WSU women lost to USC last night and the men are in Colorado prepping for tomorrow’s matchup against the Buffaloes. WSU football also received a commitment from a Colorado high school defensive lineman. But let’s talk about another Pac-12 snafu.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Grogan Sets 200m Record at First Day of Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open
MOSCOW - Anika Grogan continued to impress this season with an LC State record-breaking time in the 200m on Friday at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. She was the lone national-qualifier on Friday, with plenty of action awaiting the Warriors on Saturday. THE WOMEN.
q13fox.com
University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
Idaho murders suspect interviewed with Pullman police chief for job
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5. Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety...
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
uiargonaut.com
Power goes out on-campus and in town
Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis-Clark State Men's Track & Field Sweeps CCC Weekly Honors for Second Straight Week
LEWISTON - A successful week for LC State Track and Field at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open translated to a pair of Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors for the Warriors. London Kirk repeated as the CCC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Christian Bothwell was voted the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Law, fire, and EMS responded. No report. Caller Statement: house full of smoke and furnace possibly on fire. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-M00605 Animal Problem/Complaint. Incident Address: S MAIN ST; A&W. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT.
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
koze.com
UPDATE: Structure Fire in East Lewiston (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Fire crews remain on scene of a structure fire near the area of 24th Street. The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:59 a.m. A City of Lewiston backhoe was brought in to help clear debris and make it easier for crews to get to the flames, which were still active more than an hour and a half after the start of the fire.
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
Comments / 0