Pullman, WA

cougcenter.com

Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose a $50 million overpayment

Good morning, Coug fans. It’s relatively quiet on the WSU athletics front, although the WSU women lost to USC last night and the men are in Colorado prepping for tomorrow’s matchup against the Buffaloes. WSU football also received a commitment from a Colorado high school defensive lineman. But let’s talk about another Pac-12 snafu.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Grogan Sets 200m Record at First Day of Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open

MOSCOW - Anika Grogan continued to impress this season with an LC State record-breaking time in the 200m on Friday at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, hosted by the University of Idaho. She was the lone national-qualifier on Friday, with plenty of action awaiting the Warriors on Saturday. THE WOMEN.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Idaho murders suspect interviewed with Pullman police chief for job

SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5. Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

Power goes out on-campus and in town

Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Law, fire, and EMS responded. No report. Caller Statement: house full of smoke and furnace possibly on fire. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-M00605 Animal Problem/Complaint. Incident Address: S MAIN ST; A&W. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

UPDATE: Structure Fire in East Lewiston (Listen)

LEWISTON, ID – Fire crews remain on scene of a structure fire near the area of 24th Street. The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:59 a.m. A City of Lewiston backhoe was brought in to help clear debris and make it easier for crews to get to the flames, which were still active more than an hour and a half after the start of the fire.
LEWISTON, ID

