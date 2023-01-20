ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How much more snow is on the way to southern Iowa this weekend

By Gabe Prough
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — After much of Iowa received fairly substantial snow earlier this week, a more minor system is headed to southern parts of the state over the weekend, bringing the chance for more snow.

A weather system lifts in from the south through the day Saturday. This will mean increasing cloud cover and some occasional light flurries. More substantial chances of snow arrive by late Saturday afternoon and evening. This system will just brush through southern Iowa, bringing snow chances through Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Snow may reach as far north as the Des Moines metro, but areas south and east are most likely to see more notable accumulating snow.

By Sunday morning, the system will exit central Iowa. It will leave behind around a dusting of snow for northern and central Iowa. Southern and eastern parts of the state could see around half an inch of snow, with a few locations picking up around an inch or more.

Expected Snow Totals by Sunday, January 22, 2023

Our weather pattern quiets down for the remainder of the weekend and for the first few days of next week. Another system primarily passes to the south late Tuesday into Wednesday. Once again, the center of this system will be to the south, but southern and eastern Iowa could be just on the northern fringe of the system, meaning the chance for more light snow.

Extended Precipitation Outlook for Wednesday, January 25

Temperatures stay seasonable for the weekend and the first several days of next week. Cooler air is on track to arrive by the end of the week, dropping highs to the low to mid 20s.

Temperature Trend from Saturday, January 21 to Friday, January 27, 2023
