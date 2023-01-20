ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Stevie Nicks returns to New Orleans for April 2 show at Smoothie King Center

Stevie Nicks pulled in a massive crowd at last year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and made many people cry during her heartfelt version of "Landslide," which she dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. If you missed it, New Orleanians will get a second chance to catch the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer when Nicks returns to New Orleans on Sunday, April 2, for a show at the Smoothie King Center.
NOLA.com

Camellia Show coming up Jan. 28 at UNO will put the best flowers forward

This is a great time of year to add camellias to your landscape. This traditional Southern heirloom plant helps to define gardens here in the Gulf Coastal South. Unlike most hardy trees and shrubs, which are not in bloom when it is the best time to plant them, camellias are blooming during the winter planting season. They are dormant now — they are opening flower buds, but are not in active growth.
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NOLA.com

Kean Miller attorney gets honor, LMOGA names 2023 chair

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22

January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
Eater

The 8 Most Anticipated New Orleans Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023

2023 is another promising year for exciting New Orleans restaurant debuts, ranging from an outpost of a world-renowned NYC bar to first-time shops from hugely popular homegrown pop-ups. In just the first few months of the year, there are restaurants lined up from Chris Dupont, the acclaimed chef behind Birmingham, Alabama’s renowned Cafe Dupont; the partners behind Uptown’s hit Spanish restaurant Costera; and the couple who built a devoted fan following with a pandemic-born ice cream pop-up. From the French Quarter to Metairie, here are just eight of the most anticipated restaurant openings for the year so far, arranged alphabetically.
whereyat.com

NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival

The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site

No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
