New Orleans tree planting efforts fall far short of other cities, increasing climate impacts
Pick any tree in Gentilly, and the chances are good that Connie Uddo had something to do with it. Along boulevards of modest homes and well-kept lawns, she points to dozens of magnolias she put in the ground last month and lines of 30-foot-tall oaks she planted after Hurricane Katrina.
50 essential New Orleans experiences: How many have you done? Take our quiz
"To search for the essence of New Orleans, you’ll need an umbrella, a sense of humor, and a flashlight in case a squirrel sneaks into a transformer and blows out the electrical grid." That's what Times-Picayune arts and culture reporter Doug MacCash wrote when he compiled a list of...
Stevie Nicks returns to New Orleans for April 2 show at Smoothie King Center
Stevie Nicks pulled in a massive crowd at last year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and made many people cry during her heartfelt version of "Landslide," which she dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. If you missed it, New Orleanians will get a second chance to catch the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer when Nicks returns to New Orleans on Sunday, April 2, for a show at the Smoothie King Center.
Camellia Show coming up Jan. 28 at UNO will put the best flowers forward
This is a great time of year to add camellias to your landscape. This traditional Southern heirloom plant helps to define gardens here in the Gulf Coastal South. Unlike most hardy trees and shrubs, which are not in bloom when it is the best time to plant them, camellias are blooming during the winter planting season. They are dormant now — they are opening flower buds, but are not in active growth.
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
Chewbacchus 2023 Mardi Gras parade expected to be as big as before COVID … and that’s big
Imagine you’re a space alien dropping in on a place called New Orleans from a very strange, very distant planet. On Earth’s calendar, it’s Jan. 28, and by the primitive timekeeping devices employed by the quasi-civilization, it’s 7 p.m. Something called the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade has just begun proceeding through the streets.
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
Letters: Firefighters overcame obstacles to aid two visitors with COVID
I write in praise of the New Orleans 911 Emergency System. My 78-year-old husband and I (82) arrived in Louisiana after a 20-hour car trip from New Mexico to visit New Orleans grandchildren, only to discover that we had COVID. We were both suffering from extreme physical weakness and strong...
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
Fresh out of prison, Irvin Mayfield to play Lundi Gras Festival next month
Just days after his early release from prison, New Orleans native trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to the musical lineup for the Lundi Gras Festival, according to the festival’s website.
Kean Miller attorney gets honor, LMOGA names 2023 chair
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22
January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
The 8 Most Anticipated New Orleans Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is another promising year for exciting New Orleans restaurant debuts, ranging from an outpost of a world-renowned NYC bar to first-time shops from hugely popular homegrown pop-ups. In just the first few months of the year, there are restaurants lined up from Chris Dupont, the acclaimed chef behind Birmingham, Alabama’s renowned Cafe Dupont; the partners behind Uptown’s hit Spanish restaurant Costera; and the couple who built a devoted fan following with a pandemic-born ice cream pop-up. From the French Quarter to Metairie, here are just eight of the most anticipated restaurant openings for the year so far, arranged alphabetically.
NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival
The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site
No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
Talking Business: Ochsner's Pete November on becoming CEO, local M&A and the need to raise pay
In the 10 years that Pete November spent at Ochsner Health, including two years as chief financial officer, he was at the side of then-CEO Warner Thomas, helping negotiate a series of acquisitions and partnerships that expanded the health system's footprint from eight hospitals and 38 clinics in 2012 to 48 hospitals and over 300 clinics today.
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
