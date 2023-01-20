Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
247Sports
Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
Florida State Takes Down Pittsburgh on the Road, 71-64
Another nice win on the road for Leonard Hamilton and his crew.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Women’s Basketball Suffers Blowout Defeat to Florida State, 74-37
It was a good weekend for Florida State at the expense of Pitt as a day after Pitt men’s basketball suffered a tough loss at home to Florida State, the women’s basketball team (7-12, 0-8 ACC) suffered a blowout 74-37 loss at Florida State (18-4, 7-2). Florida State...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Photo Gallery: Pitt Basketball Falls to Florida State, 71-64
PITTSBURGH — Pitt falls to Florida State at the Petersen Events Center. Here are some of the best pictures of the day.
247Sports
South Georgia 2026 edge defender checks out FSU on Saturday, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central freshman edge defender Cam Brooks made his way to Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender left with an offer from the Seminoles. Brooks shared with Noles247.com after his visit that the offer was extended by head coach Mike Norvell. "They were...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State lands commitment from 2024 dual-sport athlete Kam Davis
Florida State football and baseball picked up a commitment Thursday morning from athlete Kam Davis out of Albany, Ga. Davis becomes the first football commitment for FSU in the class of 2024. Meanwhile, FSU’s baseball 2024 class now has six commits. All six are ranked in the top 125 of...
247Sports
FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
Tomahawk Nation
Darin Green Jr explodes, FSU beats Pittsburgh for back-to-back road wins
If you listened to Michael Rogner and I on the podcast earlier this week, you heard us both predict a comfortable win for the Pittsburgh Panthers over FSU, as the Panthers have weapons to do two things FSU has struggled to defend all season—break teams down off the dribble and make a lot of threes.
247Sports
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
mycbs4.com
Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak
The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
fsunews.com
New NPHC Park at FSU
The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
thefamuanonline.com
New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe
Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
WCTV
FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok
Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration
Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has all the details on the rainy weekend ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
tallahasseemagazine.com
Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location
The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
orangeobserver.com
Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee
The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
WCTV
Chauntee Howard with Melanin's mother meets's interview
The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
