Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.

TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak

The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Florida faith leaders form coalition to contest Gov. DeSantis', education department's denial of AP African American studies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Faith leaders in Florida plan to speak out Monday against a new move by the Florida Department of Education. Florida students will not be able to take an Advanced Placement African American Studies course because the FDOE denied approval of it. Advanced placement classes are college-level courses taught in high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces W. Rebecca Brown As CFO/VP Finance and Administration

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of W. Rebecca Brown as chief financial officer (CFO)/vice president for Finance and Administration, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Gloria Walker, Ed.D. “Rebecca Brown has the qualifications and commitment to serve FAMU in this important role. She ably demonstrated...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee

The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chauntee Howard with Melanin's mother meets's interview

The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. The Chair of the Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee. Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LEON COUNTY, FL

