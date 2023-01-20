Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Mid-week snowstorm will likely miss Grand Rapids, parts of southwest Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. Here in the Grand Rapids area and southwest Lower Michigan we will have some accumulation, but not what we call a snowstorm.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WOOD
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
WOOD
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
WOOD
Gilchrist visits GRCC for MI Reconnect roundtable
How passengers can prevent distracted, impaired driving. A campaign is underway across the country called National Passenger Safety Awareness Week. (Jan. 23, 2023) StoreHouse becomes a floodgate of good for nonprofits …. Jessica Johns can remember the first time the doors swung open on a delivery truck for a new...
WOOD
Catch the final week of the January Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Michigan Summer ‘Haven’ Voted One of America’s Most Beautiful Towns
Michiganders can brag non-stop about the Mitten state. From our beautiful shorelines to the breathtaking wilderness and everything in between, Michigan has everything, especially beauty. Now, there will be people across the country who will argue that they have some of the most beautiful places in their state, but we...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WOOD
Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
WOOD
Grants support maternal health equity in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies. The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan...
WOOD
It's tax season. What's new this year
Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2023. How passengers can prevent distracted, impaired driving. A campaign is underway across the country called National Passenger Safety Awareness Week. (Jan. 23, 2023) StoreHouse becomes a floodgate of good for nonprofits …. Jessica Johns can remember the first time the...
WOOD
Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident
Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012323
Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012323. Snow...
WOOD
Snow Update
The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
WOOD
GVSU promotes Scott Wooster to replace Matt Mitchell
The Lakers are promoting from within, hiring offensive line coach Scott Wooster as their new head football coach. (Jan. 21, 2023) GVSU promotes Scott Wooster to replace Matt Mitchell. The Lakers are promoting from within, hiring offensive line coach Scott Wooster as their new head football coach. (Jan. 21, 2023)
