Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Show season is here, and a highly anticipated event in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show, returned to DeVos Place on Friday, Jan. 20, to Sunday, Jan. 22! The annual event, presented by Showspan, featured a host of exhibitors and designer showcase rooms displaying products and services to help homeowners take on their remodeling projects.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Gilchrist visits GRCC for MI Reconnect roundtable

How passengers can prevent distracted, impaired driving. A campaign is underway across the country called National Passenger Safety Awareness Week. (Jan. 23, 2023) StoreHouse becomes a floodgate of good for nonprofits …. Jessica Johns can remember the first time the doors swung open on a delivery truck for a new...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catch the final week of the January Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grants support maternal health equity in Southwest Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies. The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

It's tax season. What's new this year

Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2023. How passengers can prevent distracted, impaired driving. A campaign is underway across the country called National Passenger Safety Awareness Week. (Jan. 23, 2023) StoreHouse becomes a floodgate of good for nonprofits …. Jessica Johns can remember the first time the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident

Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012323

Snow showers developing from northwest to southeast late this evening. An inch or less is expected by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will remain relatively steady around 30 degrees but the wind will increase quite a bit with wind chills dipping into the teens. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012323. Snow...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Update

The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report. The...
OTSEGO, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

GVSU promotes Scott Wooster to replace Matt Mitchell

The Lakers are promoting from within, hiring offensive line coach Scott Wooster as their new head football coach. (Jan. 21, 2023) GVSU promotes Scott Wooster to replace Matt Mitchell. The Lakers are promoting from within, hiring offensive line coach Scott Wooster as their new head football coach. (Jan. 21, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

