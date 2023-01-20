Community supporting Wilson family impacted by fire

Businesses across Western New York have donated money, clothes and even a house to the Whitmore family who lost their home on Harbor Street in Wilson to a fire that occurred on Wednesday .

Their 5-year-old son, Wesley, was initially in critical condition and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He has now had his breathing tube removed. The father of the Whitmore family, Will, is currently hospitalized in ECMC's burn unit with a breathing tube.

Over eight businesses across Western New York are ensuring that the Whitmore family does not go without.

"It's so heartwarming to see the people come together and people that you don't run into every day and how everyone is willing to help it's just wonderful," said Jason Lombardi, Owner of A-1 Land Care which is where Will works in Lewiston.

Jeanette Whitmore is the wife of the Whitmore family and her cousin, Jacob Wankasky, is hosting a fundraiser with Damar Hamlin t-shirts that were donated to the Old Chapel Antique Market in North Tonawanda.

Jacob tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that having Western New York band together to help his own family leaves him in awe.

"You always hear about the city of good neighbors and the fact that Buffalo steps up for their own when people are in trouble and to see it come to life. You know, when it's one of your family members, it's just surreal," said Wankasky.

The Whitmore family also has three Great Danes and in just 24 hours the Cookie Cottage WNY has received over 600 lbs of dog food, which will last weeks for the dogs.

"When we saw so many other places were looking for donations we put the post out there and as you can see the community has stepped up," said Christine Hannum, owner of Cookie Cottage.

Eileen Neisen, creator of the GoFundMe for the Whitmore family says she is so thankful for all of the support.

"I just want to thank everybody for their support and the overwhelming kindness and love people have shown," said Neisen.

If you would like to donate to the family you can do so by sending monetary gifts to their GoFundMe page here .

You can also donate items from this list provided by family:

Will

XL shirts

Pants 32-34

Size 12 shoe

Jeanette

Xl shirts

XL yoga pants

11 Women’s shoes

Wesley

7-8 clothes

13-1 shoes

Juliana

Medium shirts

Medium yogas

Size 8 women’s shoes

Household Items

Toiletries

Socks/underwear

Coats winter clothes

Will needs work boots/clothes

Wesley toys

Also, they have 3 great Danes

We needs crates for all 3

Water bowls

Food bowls

Dog food

Any household items

Gift cards to restaurants so they won’t have to worry about cooking

Drop-off Sites

A1 Land Care

1527 Ridge Road Lewiston NY 14092

*during business hours*

Donation box at 3 Sister Garlic located 4078 North Ridge Road on 425 located in the store

Dog food can be dropped at The Cookie Cottage 257 Young St in Wilson during their normal business hours.

Knead the Dough will be collecting monetary and physical donations for the Whitmore family. We are located at 3678 Ransomville Rd in Ransomville. Open 7am Wednesday-Sunday.