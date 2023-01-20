ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs

The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Man Shot by Police in Frederick After Reports of Shots Fired Inside Residence

Per the Frederick Police Department: On Jan. 23, 2023, approximately 12:34 a.m., officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of a man firing shots inside his residence in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road. Additional information indicated that the man’s wife was still inside the residence, hiding in a closet. Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter and were able to see a man holding a gun through a window. A short time later, the man began firing his weapon again. Officers made immediate entry and one FPD officer discharged his weapon, striking the male. Officers immediately began rendering aid and EMS was called to the scene.
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian

Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
DERWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning

On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Saturday, January 21, 2023, approximately 2 a.m., leaving her residence on Valleyfield Ct. in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD

