mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Reward Offered for Information Regarding 2022 Anti-Semitic Vandalism Incidents in Bethesda
Per MCPD: The Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit is actively investigating two bias incidents that occurred in 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for these incidents. The executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Man Shot by Police in Frederick After Reports of Shots Fired Inside Residence
Per the Frederick Police Department: On Jan. 23, 2023, approximately 12:34 a.m., officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of a man firing shots inside his residence in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road. Additional information indicated that the man’s wife was still inside the residence, hiding in a closet. Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter and were able to see a man holding a gun through a window. A short time later, the man began firing his weapon again. Officers made immediate entry and one FPD officer discharged his weapon, striking the male. Officers immediately began rendering aid and EMS was called to the scene.
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
mocoshow.com
Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian
Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning
On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. Damary Hernandez was last seen on Saturday, January 21, 2023, approximately 2 a.m., leaving her residence on Valleyfield Ct. in Silver Spring.
Suspect on the run following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
