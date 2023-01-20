Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynedailynews.com
Early College Will Be At No Cost To High School Students at Northeast Community College
Dave Beaudette, autobody repair technology instructor at Northeast Community College, works with a high school student enrolled in the College’s Friday’s @ Northeast program. On Thursday, the Northeast Board of Governors approved a plan to offer free dual enrollment classes for high school students enrolled in the institution’s Early College program beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. (Northeast Community College)
News Channel Nebraska
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
News Channel Nebraska
Winnebago school evacuates for potential gas leak
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A school in northeast Nebraska had to evacuate students Monday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Educare Winnebago evacuated the school this morning due to a possible gas leak, according to a Facebook post.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Public Library holding annual reading challenge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska library is helping readers pass the Winter in a unique way. The Norfolk Public Library is holding its annual Winter Reading Challenge. This is the third year the library has held the event. "At the beginning of the year, you can always find different...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
News Channel Nebraska
'Workaholics' Erik Griffin lights up the stage in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A well-known comedian performed in northeast Nebraska on Saturday night. Comedian Erik Griffin, who is best known for his role as 'Montez Walker' in Comedy Central's hit television series "Workaholics," made a trip to Norfolk to perform at the District Event Center. The "Workaholics" star made Norfolkians...
kelo.com
Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in late night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A fire in Norfolk took almost 90 minutes to be put out. The Norfolk Fire Division said they were sent to the 1600 block of S 5th St. on Friday around 9:00 p.m. for a building on fire. Officials said there was heavy smoke and flames coming...
norfolkneradio.com
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office held annual appreciation supper
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office had their annual appreciation supper for their staff. SCSO invited office members and their spouses/guests to an annual meal on Friday night in order to relax and spend time together. Guests were able to have a meal together and reminisced moments that...
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect
LAUREL, Neb. -- Monday morning saw the arraignment of Carrie Jones, who has been arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in Laurel. In Cedar County Court, Jones' attorney filed a motion to enter into a preliminary hearing for Feb. 15, to gain additional legal counsel. Jones was arrested in December in connection to a quadruple homicide on Aug. 4, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Bernecker scores 1,000th career point in Trojan's 2OT win at Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- Senior Jaxson Bernecker scored his 1,000th career point in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Cedar Catholic edge Wayne 46-45 in a double overtime. The Blue Devils jumped ahead of Cedar Catholic early. Behind clinical shooting, Wayne led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter. Out...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Comments / 0