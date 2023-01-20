Pitt Projected No. 10 Seed by CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, No. 9 Seed from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in Recent Update

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Basketball: Nevada knocks off No. 25 New Mexico in double overtime thriller
That is how you defend home court, win a double overtime thriller against a nationally-ranked opponent. Nevada went to double overtime, then knocked off No. 25 New Mexico, 97-94, Monday night in men's basketball at Lawlor Events Center. ...
Chiles girls basketball finding hardwood success through gridiron experience
Timberwolves run in packs. While that is factually correct when it comes to the actual species, the same can be said for the Chiles girls' basketball team. The athletic season for the bulk of the T-Wolves kicks off in October with basketball practices and ends in April, deep into flag football playoffs. Whether it's on the hardwood or the gridiron, Chiles has found continuous success with a unique and fast style of play.
TKO: Cowboys crazy last play
When the game and the season are on the line, you should dial up your. best play. TKO isn’t so sure that’s what happened with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Kilcoyne Opinion wasn’t impressed with Mike McCarthy’s bizarre final sequence,. but doesn’t think he’s the...
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs
Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended and had to be stopped... The post Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Stefon Diggs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
