Pitt Projected No. 10 Seed by CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, No. 9 Seed from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in Recent Update

Timberwolves run in packs. While that is factually correct when it comes to the actual species, the same can be said for the Chiles girls' basketball team. The athletic season for the bulk of the T-Wolves kicks off in October with basketball practices and ends in April, deep into flag football playoffs. Whether it's on the hardwood or the gridiron, Chiles has found continuous success with a unique and fast style of play.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO