Last day to submit feedback on Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday marks the last day for people to share their thoughts on potential plans for the historic Gas Plant district. People have until midnight to submit their thoughts on the four proposals online. The city’s six pop up sites will close based on the operating times for each individual facility.
Independent consultant favors Sugar Hill, Hines/Rays for Gas Plant project in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An independent consulting firm hired by the city of St. Petersburg has evaluated the four proposals for developing the Historic Gas Plant District and determined Sugar Hill Community Partners along with Hines and Tampa Bay Rays best fit the city's needs. The approximately 86-acre plot...
Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
TECO proposes rate increase that could take effect this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in Tampa could see a slight rise in their utility bill as the company filed a request to seek uncollected fuel costs from 2022 including Hurricanes Ian and Nicole restoration efforts. TECO made the filing on Monday, Jan. 23, with the Florida Public Service Commission...
Stretch of East Palm Avenue in Tampa closed due to gas line rupture
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are asking people to shelter in place along a stretch of East Palm Avenue following a gas line rupture. Tampa Fire Rescue responded Monday morning to the area and shut down the road from Jefferson Street to Florida Avenue. "Out of an abundance of caution,...
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
Tampa law enforcement ramping up aerial patrols for Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla — The 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival is just days away and the event will feature more than 95 parade floats, 50 krewes, seven marching bands and the infamous Ye Mystic Krewe. For police, an eye in the sky is a crucial safety tool during Tampa’s most iconic...
Tropical Plant International Expo takes over Tampa Convention Center
TAMPA, Fla. — The 50th annual Tropical Plant International Expo took over the Tampa Convention Center – gathering all plant lovers together. Buyers from 48 states and 33 countries attended the event to take a look at the most recent trends in plants. Members of the organization say there is just so much to see.
FDOT to hold open house for roadway improvement project in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will hold an open house on Jan. 24 to share information on an upcoming construction project on U.S. Highway 41 from 17th Street to Bayshore Road. The open house will be held from 5- 7 p.m. at the Palmetto City...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
Children get free Busch Gardens, SeaWorld admission all 2023 with Preschool Card
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the families with children 5 and under who want to have fun, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are offering free admission all 2023. There is now one less ticket to buy when you purchase a Preschool Card. Here's a breakdown of how...
Children's Gasparilla Parade returns as little pirates invade Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla season is in full swing in Tampa as the children's parade made its return along Bayshore Boulevard. Thousands of families celebrated to watch this year's parade as the littlest pirates invaded the local area. For this invasion, it was all about finding the prized treasure...
List of places to find all your pirate outfit ideas for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
TAMPA, Fla. — For all everyone planning on taking over the streets of downtown Tampa for Gasparilla 2023, there is still time to pick up your pirate costumes and outfits before Jan. 28. Whether you want to pick out a pirate shirt, an eye patch, or go fully decked...
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
TAMPA, Fla. — You could call it political ping-pong. First, Tampa City Council approves several ordinances that would have allowed voters the opportunity to decide on changes to the city’s charter. Then, Mayor Jane Castor released a memo vetoing five ordinances. On Thursday, the council voted to override...
Tussle over parking on Anna Maria Island strikes debate over a parking deck bill, possible dissolution of cities
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — A struggle over parking in Manatee county has escalated from a battle over land into a possible tri-city fight to remain in existence. The tussle, which had been between two local governments over a parking deck, could soon take center stage at the Florida State Legislature.
Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
Need beads for Gasparilla? Here's where to find them
TAMPA, Fla. — What's a pirate without their treasures and jewelry? Anyone planning to celebrate Gasparilla is going to need beads, and we have the map of where to find them. Whether this is your first year celebrating the Gasparilla Pirate Festival or you're an experienced Gasparilla celebrator, you can never have too many beads. I mean, did you really go to Gasparilla if you don't have a neck full of hardware?
