Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room. But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had...
10 Tampa Bay

Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
10 Tampa Bay

Here's your parking guide for Gasparilla 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Parking during Gasparilla can be frustrating! Have your pirate costume? Check. Money and ID? Check. Parking spot? ...Uhh. Don't let parking ruin your Gasparilla fun this year. Tampa's biggest pirate parade is finally here, and 10 Tampa Bay has your back on where to park. Parking...
10 Tampa Bay

Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
10 Tampa Bay

Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
10 Tampa Bay

Need beads for Gasparilla? Here's where to find them

TAMPA, Fla. — What's a pirate without their treasures and jewelry? Anyone planning to celebrate Gasparilla is going to need beads, and we have the map of where to find them. Whether this is your first year celebrating the Gasparilla Pirate Festival or you're an experienced Gasparilla celebrator, you can never have too many beads. I mean, did you really go to Gasparilla if you don't have a neck full of hardware?
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

