Valencia’s woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria
MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso’s team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone. Justin...
Back on the field, Haller hopes to spark Dortmund’s revival
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Sébastien Haller has already faced his toughest challenge of this season, or indeed any season. Reviving Borussia Dortmund looks simple by comparison. A loud roar greeted Haller on his belated debut for Dortmund on Sunday, ending six months out of the game. Following two...
Rybakina rules in Australian Open quarterfinal vs Ostapenko
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday. The match on Rod Laver Arena featured a rare rain delay of about 20 minutes while the roof...
Saudi league hires former Man City CEO after Ronaldo arrival
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi Arabian soccer league hired the former chief executive of Manchester City on Monday to work on cashing in commercial opportunities created by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the country. The Saudi league said Garry Cook, a long-time Nike executive before joining...
Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”
