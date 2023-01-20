18-year-old stabbed at high school on Lower East Side

18-year-old stabbed in back at Lower East Side school 00:18

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed an 18-year-old at a school on the Lower East Side.

It happened at Cascades High School on Forsyth Street just before 3:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect stabbed the victim in the back just before taking off.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.