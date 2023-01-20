The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO