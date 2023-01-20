Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Embracing Our Differences in SarasotaChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DeSantis Intends to Recapture Higher Education in Florida – Beginning with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Embracing our Differences grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons. The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market...
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
Group raises $1500 for Special Olympics during Polar Plunge
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of highly motivated Jazzercise students joined forces for good to raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar plunge that took place Saturday. Jazzercise Venice & Sarasota scheduled the plunge over the weekend with the goal of raising money for the organization. Drawing...
Bay News 9
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
Mysuncoast.com
Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend. The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard. The Coast Guard...
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
Mysuncoast.com
Newtown community cleanup
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County hosted a Newtown community cleanup on Jan. 21. Residents dropped off unwanted household items, appliances, tree trimmings and more. The free event provided collection dumpsters at two locations for residential customers at Newtown Estates Park & Dr. Martin Luther King Way and 23rd Street...
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
Rep. Steube returns home from Sarasota hospital after 25-foot fall
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) was discharged from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday after falling from a ladder at his home earlier this week.
Longboat Observer
'Lots' of development planned at SRQ
As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
Mysuncoast.com
Housing market slows down on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government releases its 2022 ‘year-in-review’ report
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Sarasota County Government ‘Year in Review’ report has been released and is available online. In addition to highlighting where Sarasota County tax dollars are spent, the report dives into the county’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while providing quality services and creating destination amenities.
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week
Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0