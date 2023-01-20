ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Embracing our Differences grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote. The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Group raises $1500 for Special Olympics during Polar Plunge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of highly motivated Jazzercise students joined forces for good to raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar plunge that took place Saturday. Jazzercise Venice & Sarasota scheduled the plunge over the weekend with the goal of raising money for the organization. Drawing...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
NORTH PORT, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete

The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend. The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard. The Coast Guard...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Newtown community cleanup

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County hosted a Newtown community cleanup on Jan. 21. Residents dropped off unwanted household items, appliances, tree trimmings and more. The free event provided collection dumpsters at two locations for residential customers at Newtown Estates Park & Dr. Martin Luther King Way and 23rd Street...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

'Lots' of development planned at SRQ

As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Housing market slows down on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government releases its 2022 ‘year-in-review’ report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Sarasota County Government ‘Year in Review’ report has been released and is available online. In addition to highlighting where Sarasota County tax dollars are spent, the report dives into the county’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while providing quality services and creating destination amenities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
VENICE, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL

