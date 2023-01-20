ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the subject of a wide array of contingency plans over their canceled Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals keep rendering those contingencies irrelevant, much to the delight of coach Zac Taylor. The Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would have met in Atlanta next week in the AFC... The post Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen

Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow. Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.”... The post Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State receives huge NFL Draft news

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor is eschewing the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to the team for a sixth season. “Super excited about Josh returning!” Buckeyes secondary coach Perry Eliano texted the Columbus Dispatch to confirm the news. “He’s a great teammate, phenomenal athlete, and there are TEAM and individual goals that he wants to accomplish with his brothers!”
COLUMBUS, OH
WGRZ TV

Bills fall to Bengals; Super Bowl hopes dashed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills played from behind all day Sunday in their AFC Divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A comeback never materialized with the Bills losing 27-10. Their season ended at home, in the Orchard Park snow. With a 25-yard field goal, the Bills...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
BUFFALO, NY
WDTN

Snow expected for Bengals, Bills divisional game

BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) — The Bengals and Bills are meeting unofficially for the second time this season after week 17’s Monday Night Football game was cut short due to the incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line this time around, Cincinnati will not only have […]
CINCINNATI, OH

