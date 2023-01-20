Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
kvnutalk
Crash involving Preston snow plow driver partially blocks I-15 – Cache Valley Daily
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Law enforcement are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that involved a snow plow driver from Preston, Idaho. The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, on Interstate-15 at milepost 31, south of the US-91 interchange. The Idaho State Police report the driver of a 2019 Lexus...
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition
A crash in Cache County Thursday afternoon between a train and a pickup truck left one driver in critical condition.
kjzz.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Weber County home
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in Weber County after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, who he claimed had been "asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in." Deputies said they responded to a residence...
Gephardt Daily
Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash
TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border
TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death. Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th...
kslnewsradio.com
A 21-year-old man formally charged in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police say a 21-year-old man was formally charged Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. Police say Mauro Soto was charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Juan Garica. Additionally, Soto was also charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm and felony obstruction of justice.
Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, claiming it was her request
A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Roy, claiming she asked him to do so because she was in extreme pain.
Nine abandoned puppies rescued in northern Utah given new lease on life
The nine puppies were brought in by a good samaritan, named Vance Malan, who found them near Plymouth on a cold, snowy night.
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to prison for threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute last year. Dekker C. Boeke was given the maximum sentence after a judge said the defendant was out of control because of drugs. Boeke was sentenced Monday morning...
eastidahonews.com
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
