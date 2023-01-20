ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
atozsports.com

Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
NESN

Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
WHIO Dayton

Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
atozsports.com

It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals

After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Rhinehaus OTR receives Bengals game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win in Buffalo

As the Cincinnati Bengals returned from Buffalo following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Bills, many wondered which bars or restaurants would receive the team's game balls from the divisional-round win. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus, which shared great video after the wild-card win against Baltimore of fans there reacting to Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," received one of them from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per a tweet early Monday: ...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction

A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year.  Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
bvmsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread

Filed under: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread Browns fans can use this to discuss the game. By Chris Pokorny@DawgsByNature Jan 22, 2023, 3:29pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional…
iheart.com

Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals

The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
The Spun

Look: Bills Players Received Special Gift Before Kickoff

The entire Buffalo Bills team got a special gift on Sunday afternoon prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.  They were gifted pendants of the number "3" to honor safety Damar Hamlin. Here's a look at it: This promises to be a super emotional game since Hamlin is at the stadium. He ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream on Paramount+, game time, TV channel

Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 12-4; Buffalo 13-3 The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Cincinnati 19.94, Buffalo 18.65), so any points scored will be well earned.
