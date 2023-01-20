Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
atozsports.com
Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
Robert Griffin III Drops Hilarious Hot Take on Bengals Uniforms Today vs. Bills
You know, it’s a good thing that the Bengals aren’t wearing all-white today against the Bills. Robert Griffin III already cracked jokes about their unis, though. With all of the snow falling this NFL Playoff Sunday, it’s a little bit of a winter classic. Joe Burrow throwing...
Damar Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin made it to Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety is in attendance for the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest. The 24-year-old visited the Bills’ facility the day ahead of their...
WKRC
POSTGAME: Taylor, Burrow on Bengals win over Bills in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the playoff win in Buffalo. The Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win over the Bills in the snow to advance to the AFC Championship game for a second straight season.
Rhinehaus OTR receives Bengals game ball from Cincinnati's playoff win in Buffalo
As the Cincinnati Bengals returned from Buffalo following their 27-10 win Sunday against the Bills, many wondered which bars or restaurants would receive the team's game balls from the divisional-round win. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus, which shared great video after the wild-card win against Baltimore of fans there reacting to Sam Hubbard's "Fumble in the Jungle," received one of them from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, per a tweet early Monday: ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
bvmsports.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread
Filed under: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread Browns fans can use this to discuss the game. By Chris Pokorny@DawgsByNature Jan 22, 2023, 3:29pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Divisional…
iheart.com
Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals
The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
Look: Bills Players Received Special Gift Before Kickoff
The entire Buffalo Bills team got a special gift on Sunday afternoon prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They were gifted pendants of the number "3" to honor safety Damar Hamlin. Here's a look at it: This promises to be a super emotional game since Hamlin is at the stadium. He ...
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream on Paramount+, game time, TV channel
Regular Season Records: Cincinnati 12-4; Buffalo 13-3 The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Highmark Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Cincinnati 19.94, Buffalo 18.65), so any points scored will be well earned.
