Wyoming State

VTDigger

Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance

“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional

A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General. At the hearing, multiple attorneys testified the additional oversight is unconstitutional. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, […] The post Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
WyoFile

Resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat

Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland specialist and members of the Rock Springs Grazing Association. During the outing he learned a good bit about a growing natural resource concern in that corner of the state: Wild horses.
WYOMING STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of assault firearms after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms, weapons deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
GEORGIA STATE
Big Country News

Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
WyoFile

Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle

A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

WyoFile

