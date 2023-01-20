Read full article on original website
Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance
“In legislating, there’s always an unknown in a certain sense,” a legislative lawyer told senators during a Friday hearing on proposed gun regulations. “But this is probably more unknown and more uncertain than it has been in a long time.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Gun control bills are just in reach for Vermont Democrats, but a recent US Supreme Court ruling threatens their advance.
capcity.news
Senators consider removing gun-free zones in government following new legislation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the upcoming weeks, lawmakers will once again consider legislation that would repeal gun-free zones in Wyoming governmental and legislative meetings. Sponsors of Senate File 135 want gun owners to be able to carry concealed firearms into local and state government spaces, which current state statute prohibits.
Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional
A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General. At the hearing, multiple attorneys testified the additional oversight is unconstitutional. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, […] The post Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland specialist and members of the Rock Springs Grazing Association. During the outing he learned a good bit about a growing natural resource concern in that corner of the state: Wild horses.
2022 in review: Cheney v. Trump, corner-crossing, reproductive rights
2022 was a year of political splintering in Wyoming; a year in which the effects of the Colorado River water crisis traveled upstream to the state’s river banks; a year when a “trigger” law banning most abortions boiled over into a debate about the fundamental rights of Wyoming residents.
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of assault firearms after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms, weapons deemed...
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
“There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate
As a new legislative session has begun, Rep. Karen Kwan has moved to another chamber.
Lawmaker benefit boost clears first legislative hurdle
A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced two bills addressing lawmaker benefits. The Senate Rules Committee voted 4-1 to pass both Senate File 61 – Legislator per diem and Senate File 62 – Legislator health care-2. The bills are part of an ongoing discussion about who has the means...
