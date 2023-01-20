ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

coveringkaty.com

Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond

The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway

The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts

The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

