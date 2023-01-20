Read full article on original website
Related
Pearland initiates sweeping traffic signal improvement program
This multiyear traffic signal upgrade program will remove and replace signal control cabinets and detection systems and install new battery backup systems. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland awarded a construction services contract Dec. 5 to Reliable Signal & Lighting Solutions LLC for a program that will upgrade up...
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
Pearland City Council adds new propositions to prospective drainage bond
The Pearland City Hall was filled with citizen attendees as the city council finalized a list of projects for a prospective May bond election. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council chose to include some facility and park improvement projects in the upcoming May drainage bond at a regular Jan. 23 meeting, the final meeting before the deadline for calling the bond.
Plane crashes on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed on a northwest Harris County toll road on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the pilot of a single-engine plane reported a loss of power. The...
Conroe ISD gathers bond committee to plan for expected growth
In 10 years, Conroe ISD may see upward of 100,000 students enrolled in its schools, according to a 2022 demographic study presented to the district in December. To accommodate the projected growth, the district is forming a bond planning committee early this year in anticipation of a bond appearing on the ballot in November.
Conroe ISD gathers bond committee as Montgomery, Willis ISDs make 2022 bond progress
To accommodate the projected growth, Conroe ISD is forming a bond planning committee early this year in anticipation of a bond appearing on the November ballot. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) In 10 years, Conroe ISD may see upward of 100,000 students enrolled in its schools, according to a 2022 demographic study...
Improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park underway
The improvements to Matheson Park include a new playground, splash pad, four pickleball courts, improvements to the baseball field and a loop trail. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on improvements to Tomball’s Matheson Park began Jan. 16 after the old playground was demolished, Tomball's Public Works Director Drew Huffman said via...
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
New Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner Lesley Briones targets ‘bold, innovative’ approach to governance
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones defeated former incumbent Jack Cagle in the Nov. 8 election and took office for the first time Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County residents saw a new face among the newly established 4-1 Democratic majority on Commissioners Court beginning with the first...
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-10 East in east Harris County, HCSO said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330. Two people were on the...
Spring Fire Department celebrates 70 years of service
Spring Fire Department operates out of nine stations with a fleet of 46 apparatus and 184 volunteers, part-time and full-time personnel. (Courtesy Spring Fire Department) Spring Fire Department kicked off its 70th anniversary celebration with an open house and blood drive at Spring Fire Station No. 71 on Jan. 14.
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
Sienna Parkway intersection project to begin in February
The project runs the length of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, and is expected to cost about $2.5 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the city of Missouri City. The Missouri City Sienna Parkway widening...
Mercer Botanic Gardens reopens visitor center 6 years after Hurricane Harvey
The Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor Center has reopened to guests after sustaining damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to a Jan. 19 news release from Harris County Precinct 3. (Courtesy Harris County Precinct 3) After being damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the newly renovated Mercer Botanic Gardens Visitor...
Oak Ridge North approves first water, sewer rate increases since 2015
The Oak Ridge North City Council moved forward on approving the new rates at their Jan. 23 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Oak Ridge North approved a new fee schedule at the Jan. 23 meeting of city council that included the first water and sewer rate increases since 2015. After extensive...
Humble officials host groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station No. 2 replacement
City of Humble officials gathered Jan. 20 for a groundbreaking ceremony for Humble Fire Station No. 2. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) City of Humble officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 20 for the roughly $6.13 million replacement of Humble Fire Station No. 2. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which will be located at...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County Judge Knight serving as chair-elect for H-GAC
Liberty County Judge Jay Knight is the new chair-elect for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Knight, who started his term as chair-elect on Friday, Jan. 20, is the first Liberty County official to serve in this capacity for H-GAC, which serves 13 counties in the greater Houston region. Knight was...
Heights 11th Street project getting mixed reviews among neighbors and drivers
HOUSTON, Texas — The Height’s 11th Street project is underway, but not everyone is happy about it. Drivers say it’s creating a traffic nightmare as construction crews make the four-lane road into two lanes while businesses say it’s keeping customers away. “They’ve just shifted the problem...
Lindsey Properties to repurpose 3 historic downtown Conroe buildings for new Flour-ish site, lofts
The Simonton-Cable building will host Flour-ish, space for a drive-thru coffee shop, retail, executive suites and a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy Lindsey Properties) Lindsey Properties, a family-owned commercial real estate company in Conroe, is redeveloping three historic downtown Conroe buildings. Owners Curtis and Melanie Lindsey, along with their son Noble,...
New neighborhood alert: Learn more about Katy's featured neighborhood this month
A house located at 24118 Hawthorn Breeze Way. (Courtesy HAR) Elyson Katy is a new neighborhood located in northwest Katy between Hwy. 290 and I-10 near the Grand Parkway Tollway. Elyson has a fitness center, a community pool, a game room, an event lawn, tennis courts, a sports field, parks,...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1