theadvocate.com
Our Views: Ogden's shared art shows our beautiful South in its cultural triumph
In Stephen Kinzer’s 2003 coverage of what was then the recently opened Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, he raised what he called this awkward question: "What exactly is Southern Art?" Roger Ogden, upon whose personal collection the Ogden Museum was created, offered then and offers now...
theadvocate.com
New Orleans tree planting efforts fall far short of other cities, increasing climate impacts
Pick any tree in Gentilly, and the chances are good that Connie Uddo had something to do with it. Along boulevards of modest homes and well-kept lawns, she points to dozens of magnolias she put in the ground last month and lines of 30-foot-tall oaks she planted after Hurricane Katrina.
NOLA.com
50 essential New Orleans experiences: How many have you done? Take our quiz
"To search for the essence of New Orleans, you’ll need an umbrella, a sense of humor, and a flashlight in case a squirrel sneaks into a transformer and blows out the electrical grid." That's what Times-Picayune arts and culture reporter Doug MacCash wrote when he compiled a list of...
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
fox8live.com
Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans’ murder rate on ‘decline,’ recall effort not a concern
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan. 22) about the effort to trigger a recall election against her, during a nationally televised interview on “Face The Nation.”
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
NOLA.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
Eater
The 8 Most Anticipated New Orleans Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is another promising year for exciting New Orleans restaurant debuts, ranging from an outpost of a world-renowned NYC bar to first-time shops from hugely popular homegrown pop-ups. In just the first few months of the year, there are restaurants lined up from Chris Dupont, the acclaimed chef behind Birmingham, Alabama’s renowned Cafe Dupont; the partners behind Uptown’s hit Spanish restaurant Costera; and the couple who built a devoted fan following with a pandemic-born ice cream pop-up. From the French Quarter to Metairie, here are just eight of the most anticipated restaurant openings for the year so far, arranged alphabetically.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site
No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
WDSU
City of New Orleans named top US food destination
NEW ORLEANS — Tripadvisor released its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards. To no surprise, the city of New Orleans earned a top spot on the annual list. Rome was listed as the No. 1 food destination in the world. While New Orleans did come in at...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell tells national TV audience New Orleans is addressing soaring violent crime
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on national television Sunday, arguing that New Orleans is making strides at retaining police officers amid the city's sky-high murder rate and expressing confidence that she will survive the recall effort against her. Cantrell was one of four mayors to appear in-studio on the CBS morning...
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
theadvocate.com
Talking Business: Ochsner's Pete November on becoming CEO, local M&A and the need to raise pay
In the 10 years that Pete November spent at Ochsner Health, including two years as chief financial officer, he was at the side of then-CEO Warner Thomas, helping negotiate a series of acquisitions and partnerships that expanded the health system's footprint from eight hospitals and 38 clinics in 2012 to 48 hospitals and over 300 clinics today.
NOLA.com
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
NOLA.com
How to use Uber during Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. Uber issued a Mardi Gras guide in 2022 for using the ride-hailing app to get around New Orleans during Carnival. Remember whether...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans
It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
bigeasymagazine.com
LGBT Community Center Seeks New Home After Vandalism
The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans is looking for a new home after the exterior of the Center’s administrative office and program space located at 2727 S. Broad Street was vandalized late last summer and the property management company is demanding payment for those and other repairs, according to Santos Rodriguez, the Center’s interim president. In an attempt to enter the site after hours, thieves smashed the building’s two large storm windows. Though the perpetrators were not able to break through the industrial-strength glass, repair costs for the windows and the HVAC system, which had also recently gone out, are estimated at $6,000. In addition the Center is several months in arrears on the building’s rent. Both the NOPD and the FBI were contacted after the vandalism. No arrests were made.
