WSVN-TV
1 hospitalized following Pembroke Pines crash leading to road closures
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday, but the street has since been reopened. Officials said the driver was speeding and was...
Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized
A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
WSVN-TV
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
3 adults, 7 children hurt during SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...
WSVN-TV
Fire damages home in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 81st Street. The windows of one residence were blown out. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale repaired
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s good news for commuters in South Florida. A railroad bridge that got stuck over in New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale last week, is now fully fixed and functioning normally, Monday. The bridge was stuck for a second time Friday, but it was...
WSVN-TV
Driver, passengers escape safely after SUV goes into Davie canal, flips over
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the vehicle ended up...
onscene.tv
Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
WSVN-TV
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed due to cracks found in building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cracks found in the Broward County Courthouse have led to the closure of the top three floors of the building. Floors 18 through 20 of the federal building in Fort Lauderdale are currently off limits. Inspectors found cracks last week, which engineers are now evaluating.
Click10.com
Passenger injured after Uber driver involved in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after an Uber driver was involved in a wrong-way crash that left one passenger injured in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway exit ramp near Southwest 40th Street and Bird Road. Police...
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after car thefts, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following car thefts and a crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after they received a report of...
WSVN-TV
Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for elderly woman reported missing from NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 71-year-old woman who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Neyda Fernandez Arevalo left her home along the 2700 block of Northwest 29th Street at around 10 a.m. on Saturday and has not returned since.
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said. According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
