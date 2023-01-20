ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driver and pedestrian dead after rollover crash in Pembroke Park; four others hospitalized

A two-car car crash in Pembroke Park on Thursday night killed two people and hospitalized four others. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck was heading west in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A man driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz S450 was heading east, turning left into an apartment complex when the truck hit the Mercedes. ...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
CBS Miami

3 adults, 7 children hurt during SUV crash on Sawgrass Expressway

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire damages home in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade. On Monday, a fire caused damage to a mobile home park along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 81st Street. The windows of one residence were blown out. It remains unclear if anyone was inside at the time.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale repaired

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s good news for commuters in South Florida. A railroad bridge that got stuck over in New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale last week, is now fully fixed and functioning normally, Monday. The bridge was stuck for a second time Friday, but it was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
onscene.tv

Multiple Semi-Trucks Destroyed In Fire | Parkland

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-22-23 12:15 AM LOCATION: 11400 Steele Street South CITY: Parkland DETAILS: Central Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to reports of multiple semi trucks on fire. Crews arrived and found 2 fully involved semi trucks with a 3rd catching on fire. Crews upgraded call to a full assignment as the blaze was threatening at least 4 other trucks. Took crews about 20 minutes to knockdown the flames. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Cause under investigation For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PARKLAND, FL
WSVN-TV

Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said.    According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
HOMESTEAD, FL

