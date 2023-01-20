FORT LAUDERDALE -- Ten people, including several children, were hurt during a crash Sunday afternoon between two SUVs on the Sawgrass Expressway, authorities said.At least two people, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were listed in critical but stable condition Sunday evening after being rushed to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.Officials said the other injuries were not believed to be life threatening.The wreck occurred around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of University Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.The FHP said in a written statement that a 39-year-old woman driving an orange...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO