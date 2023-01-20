ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Suspected arsonists charged for August school bus vandalism

The Lafayette Police Department have charged two sixteen-year-old males for their involvement in an August incident which caused eight school buses to sustain heavy damage. The two subjects were charged for the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAND TV

Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy