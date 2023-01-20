Read full article on original website
IMPD arrests 27-year-old man for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in jail for attempted murder and kidnapping after police said he abducted his former girlfriend and tried to shoot her brother during a failed robbery Sunday morning, according to arresting documents. Daquan Mathews, 27, was arrested early Sunday afternoon at a gas station...
2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Thorntown man is accused of ramming his car into four businesses and a police car on Saturday. The man was set to undergo a mental health evaluation at a local hospital. According to The Lebanon Reporter, police said the man had an issue with someone...
Fulton Co. sheriff investigating armed gas station robbery, car theft
KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car. Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery. Upon arrival, a gas […]
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
Suspected arsonists charged for August school bus vandalism
The Lafayette Police Department have charged two sixteen-year-old males for their involvement in an August incident which caused eight school buses to sustain heavy damage. The two subjects were charged for the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School.
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
IMPD investigating a person shot and killed on the east side
IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s east side near the Emerson Heights and Tuxedo Park neighborhoods.
WTHR
10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
Lafayette man dies in Boone County crash on I-865
A Lafayette man died in a single-car crash on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split near Whitestown early Sunday morning.
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
wrtv.com
Parties agree to select jurors from Allen or St. Joseph counties for Delphi murders trial
DELPHI — Just over a week removed from the last hearing for Richard Allen, the man charged with murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, parties have agreed to possible locations of jurors for the trial. Special judge Fran Gull chose to keep the trial in...
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
WAND TV
Sheriff: Accused bank robber has been caught
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) As of 3:07 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jacob Edwards has been arrested. During Friday's search, a resident on North Road called 911 to alert authorities of a man knocking at their door, according to the Chief Investigator for Vermilion County Sheriff's Department. A deputy responded and located Edwards near the residence. Edwards pointed a firearm at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to a hospital for treatment. Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting.
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
