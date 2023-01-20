Read full article on original website
IMPD arrests 27-year-old man for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in jail for attempted murder and kidnapping after police said he abducted his former girlfriend and tried to shoot her brother during a failed robbery Sunday morning, according to arresting documents. Daquan Mathews, 27, was arrested early Sunday afternoon at a gas station...
2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
Muncie teen charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting
She was charged as an adult with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.
Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
IMPD: Person injured in shooting at west side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side, IMPD said. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Islander Drive, just southwest of Interstate 465 and Interstate 74, for a report of a person shot.
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 23, 2023. Daily...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk
Police are investigating after a person was killed on the east side of Indianapolis.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartments
A shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indianapolis' South Side has resulted in one death. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and police were called to the scene at around 3:00 AM.
25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison. Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021,...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence
INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
WIBC.com
Indiana Woman Sentenced to 100 Years for Fatal 2020 Stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS— Kristen Wolf, a former corrections officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Friday for the May 11, 2020 stabbing deaths of two people and the attempted murder of a third person at an Indianapolis apartment complex. Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery as part of a plea agreement.
