Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence

INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Woman Sentenced to 100 Years for Fatal 2020 Stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS— Kristen Wolf, a former corrections officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Friday for the May 11, 2020 stabbing deaths of two people and the attempted murder of a third person at an Indianapolis apartment complex. Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and attempted battery as part of a plea agreement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

