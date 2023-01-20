Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Related
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA announces sectional brackets for girls basketball state tournament
The girls basketball state tournament sectional pairings are set. On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association delivered the brackets in preparation for the 2023 state tournament that will culminate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 25 in Indianapolis. Here is a look at the three sectionals that feature the five...
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 24, 2023
Chief of staff appointment – Auditor of State Tera Klutz appointed Carmel resident Courtney Schaafsma to serve as chief of staff. Schaafsma previously served under the Pence and Holcomb administrations as the commissioner for the Dept. of Local Government Finance. She has also served as the director of school efficiency with the Indiana Dept. of Education. She has also served as executive director of the Distressed Unit Appeal Board. As chief of staff, Schaafsma will plan and direct all administrative, financial and operational activities in collaboration with the auditor.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
indianapublicradio.org
Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon; 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana, including Muncie, from late Tuesday night (1 a.m. Wed.) through Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.. Forecasters say 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall. Travel, they say, could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday with more than 130 restaurants throughout the Indianapolis metro area offering curated three-course menus over the next two weeks. The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association said new restaurants are joining the list of previous Devour favorites. They have added a map...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Man shot, killed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
WIBC.com
Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week
STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Comments / 0