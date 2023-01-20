Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Related
Come Roll the Dice at Coral Springs Charter School’s Annual Fundraising Event
Coral Springs Charter School is holding a cocktail and casino-themed fundraiser, and tickets are on sale now. The Parent, Teacher, and Student Organization (PTSO) event is held Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. at Woodmont Country Club. All proceeds go to Coral Springs Charter School and include casino gaming tables,...
WSVN-TV
More antisemitic messages found in West Palm Beach; Jewish community speaks out
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Words of hate were found stuffed into plastic bags in West Palm Beach For the second time this month. Michael Hoffman with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County called this an act of hate. “I am not surprised but continue to be shocked,”...
iheart.com
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"
The mayor of Boca Raton says a new train station has been very popular in his city. "(The) Brightline station opened up on December 21 and the first four weeks have been wildly successful." Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
98online.com
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
(MiamiNewTimes) For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can’t make it in person can participate on Instagram.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Live flies in sports bar, cockroaches under grill forces three South Florida restaurants shut
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
insideradio.com
Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.
Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
South Florida couple marries, overcoming groom's 2021 debilitating injury
MIAMI -- There were plenty of cheers Saturday when Juan Hernandez kissed his new bride, Valeria Esponda, in front of loved on at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Perhaps an even bigger moment, however, came in the minutes after that kiss, as Hernandez was able to walk with her down the aisle. The couple tied the knot Saturday in a South Florida church, overcoming the odds that seemed nearly insurmountable when Hernandez suffered a life-changing accident.So their wedding day was the culmination of prayers because it was a day they were not sure they would ever see. "It's crazy how life can...
"We're not equal anymore": Abortion-rights advocates gather in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — Abortion-rights advocates gathered in anguish and frustration Sunday in West Palm Beach, on the 50th anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court decision that no longer stands. "It's obscene, actually," said Mary Lenkersdorf of West Palm Beach. "We're not equal anymore after they took Roe away." ...
wlrn.org
Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries
COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
100 Montaditos Plans Coral Way Location
The upcoming location will be one of four currently operating in Miami
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County are reacting to the […]
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents
The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
flkeysnews.com
A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died
A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Eight people were injured in a shooting that took place at a Miami park on the night. The incident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami.
WSVN-TV
‘The results speak for themselves’: BCPS superintendent to present list of accomplishments before board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent stated her case on why she should keep her job, days before the school board is once again scheduled to decide whether she stays or goes. It has been a tumultuous few months for Dr. Vickie Cartwright as she...
Comments / 0